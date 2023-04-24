Elías, the neighbor who “helped everyone” died

Sad news shook the residents of Centenario. He died at the age of 44, Claudio Elias Bascur. A person recognized in the city for his spirit of solidarity.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



«Sad news for everyone, we said goodbye to you dear friend, you were the one who stayed with us in every fire, who waited for us to greet us, always smiling, willing and respectful“They remembered it from the Centennial Volunteer Firefighters Association.

«Goodbye «Elias» may you rest in peace, all of us who are part of the Centennial Fire Department, accompany your family and friends. RIP”, they fired him.

Also members of the ADC club sent their condolences. “Always smiling and willful”, they wrote from the ADC Soccer page.

His remains were veiled in Empresa Corres- Room A and burial took place in the Local Necropolis.

There were heartfelt messages on social networks. They all highlighted their permanent collaboration. “Always helping everyone”, “Centenario will miss you” were some of the letters addressed to Elías and his family.





