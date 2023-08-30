Eliminations and Confessions: Drama Unfolds on ‘Los 50’ Reality Show

Three participants were eliminated on the night of August 29 on the Telemundo reality show ‘Los 50’. The contestants eliminated this time were Julio Ron, Jose Ramos, and Suavecito.

During the elimination, Isa Castro, Suavecito, Macky Arenas, Julio Ron, Lorenzo Méndez, and José Ramos were sentenced. The majority of the participants decided to vote for the elimination of Julio, José, and Suavecito.

The competition on ‘Los 50’ is known for its strategies and alliances. This has led to both friendships and frictions among the participants.

The eliminated contestants had some parting words. José, who had a feud with Manelyk, didn’t hold back and called her “a rotten fruit.” He expressed his hope that she would be eliminated soon and that her true heart would be revealed.

Julio Ron, who had caused disagreement among the participants in recent days, also left the competition. He stated that he had enjoyed the game and was leaving on a positive note, reminding everyone not to take things personally.

Julio Ron had a confrontation with Rey Grupero the previous day when he informed Potro Caballero that Rey Grupero couldn’t be trusted. This led to a heated discussion among the three contestants, which almost turned physical.

The drama continues on ‘Los 50’ as the remaining participants battle it out for the grand prize.

