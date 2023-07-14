Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s Insightful Remarks on Love Affairs Among Actors and Possible Clues to William Levy’s Romance

Title: Elizabeth Gutiérrez Addresses Rumored Romance Between William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas: “A Woman Must Be Respected”

In the midst of swirling rumors surrounding a potential romance between actors William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas, their soap opera co-star Elizabeth Gutiérrez has recently spoken out about the situation. Gutiérrez, a Mexican actress, not only expressed her heartbreak on social media but also shared her thoughts on love affairs that often occur between actors on set.

The debate on this topic took center stage during a recent episode of the television program “Ojos de mujer”, where Gutiérrez engaged in a discussion alongside hosts Chiky Bombom, Érika de la Vega, and Carla Medina. As expected, their conversation gained significant attention on social media platforms.

During the discussion, Gutiérrez subtly hinted at Zendejas, who has been romantically linked to Levy. The 44-year-old actress shared her perspective, leaving many believing that her words were directed towards Zendejas. So, what did Gutiérrez actually say?

Gutiérrez emphasized that while love affairs between actors are not uncommon during filming, it is crucial to maintain respect towards one another. She raised questions about personal values and the boundaries that should be established in such situations.

“As an actress, these situations can happen. You share a close bond, saying ‘I love you’ every day, and it’s easy to let your guard down. But where do your values as a person come into play?” Gutiérrez remarked during the show.

Gutiérrez stressed the importance of self-respect and the need for women to assert their worth. She believed that by putting their values first, such situations could be avoided.

“To respect yourself first, forget about being the ‘other woman.’ Respect yourself—you don’t want to be in that position,” Gutiérrez stated adamantly on “Ojos de mujer.”

Additionally, Gutiérrez discussed the intuitive nature that all women possess when it comes to sensing infidelity in their relationships.

“A woman has such a good sixth sense that even if a man denies his involvement with someone else, she knows deep down. Don’t play dumb,” Gutiérrez concluded, highlighting the importance of trusting one’s instincts.

The speculation surrounding a potential romance between William Levy and Samadhi Zendejas remains unresolved. However, Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s comments on “Ojos de mujer” have certainly added fuel to the fire, generating further interest and discussion among fans and followers.

In conclusion, Elizabeth Gutiérrez’s words serve as a reminder that self-respect and personal values should always take precedence, even in the midst of romantic entanglements that commonly arise between actors during filming.

