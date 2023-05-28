Home » Elizabeth Olsen advises new MCU actors not to sign long-term contracts
Usually when Marvel is signing, it will sign multiple projects with actors at a time in order to make long-term planning for individual characters. But now, the experienced “Scarlet Witch” Elizabeth Olsen suggests that actors who will join the MCU in the future should not do this. Why?

Recently, Elizabeth Olsen shared her views on the Podcast program “Happy Sad Confused”. She doesn’t think any actor planning to take on the MCU should be signed on to more than one project at a time. “In this way, you can better control (your own future). For example, when you think this is the funniest thing you have ever done, and you like this role very much, and you want to do it again, you will only sign one project and have more creative control over the next.”

In fact, Elizabeth Olsen herself is doing just that with Marvel. Previously, she revealed in another interview that her cooperation with Marvel is to maintain her own flexibility by “renewing her contract”, so that she has more freedom to pursue new projects. For example, she recently starred in the HBO Max series “Love and Death.”

Interestingly, despite Elizabeth Olsen’s advice to other actors, she still joked: “Don’t tell David Galluzzi I said this. He is the general counsel of Marvel and handles this kind of business.”

