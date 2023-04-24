ELLE’s 35th anniversary art exhibition, what is there to see?

ELLE CHINA‘s 35th Anniversary Art Exhibition – “The Inheritance of the Soft” landed in the Shanghai Aurora Museum, a new departure, and opened up the gentle power in everyone’s heart.

From 1988 to 2023, ELLE China officially ushered in its 35th anniversary. As the first international high-end women’s magazine to enter the mainland of China——”World Fashion Garden ELLE” magazine, after these years of precipitation and thinking, will continue to play the role of style pusher and spiritual trend leader, as always, uphold the The responsibility of the media, I hope it can continue to lead millions of readers in China to discover the beauty and courage in life, and to find a new direction in life.

ELLE CHINA 35th Anniversary Art Exhibition Poster

On April 21, 2023, ELLE took the lead in holding a “soft” art exhibition at the Aurora Museum in Shanghai with a pioneering attitude – ELLE CHINA 35th Anniversary “The Softness Makes Inheritance” Art Exhibition, this exhibition invited the curator Zhu Yu Jielian Ai Jing, Cai Yaling, Cheng Ran, Hu Yinping, Jin Shan, Li Weiyi, Lin Fanglu, Sun Yitian, Tong Wenmin, Wang Tianxin, Wang Yuyu, Yin Xiuzhen, Yang Xi, Zhang Ding, Zhang Yibei, 15 contemporary artists, with more This form of art work presents the media power that ELLE CHINA wants to convey in its 35th anniversary—the soft is the inheritance, and the shapeless can only be inherited. Appreciate the shocking works with the public and trigger the power of inner tenderness.

ELLE CHINA’s 35th Anniversary “The Soft One Makes Inheritance” Art Exhibition Site

On the first day of the opening of the ELLE CHINA 35th Anniversary Art Exhibition “The Inheritance of the Soft”, ELLE invited a group of brand friends and artists to gather at the exhibition site to jointly unveil and witness the extraordinary moment of ELLE CHINA‘s 35th anniversary.

Group photo of artists present (from left to right: Feng Xiao, Huang Shengzhi, Tong Wenmin, Cai Yaling, Wang Tianxin, Yang Xi, Daisy Wang, Zhu Yujie, Lin Fanglu, Li Weiyi, Ai Jing, Sun Zhe)

The event also kicked off with the speeches of Ms. Daisy Wang, CEO of Hearst Magazines International Group Greater China, and Mr. Huang Shengzhi, curator of Aurora Museum.

Ms. Daisy Wang, CEO of Hearst Magazines International Group Greater China, also shared her understanding of “softness” on the spot: “Softness is a kind of power, and it is a unique ability for women. In the future, it is still impossible to master these different There are some changes brought about by certainty, but I believe that we can cultivate a self-healing ability and the ability to see different faces from different angles. Sometimes these different faces may represent an opportunity, a breakthrough. “

Ms. Daisy Wang, Chief Executive Officer, Greater China, Hearst Magazines International Group

In addition, Ms. Zhu Yujie, the curator, also said: “Softness was a new force that broke the concept of media in the postmodern movement, and also deconstructed the narrative of linear art history. The theme of softness can not only awaken key moments in art history , can also carry ELLE, a media that leads art fashion, to discuss issues such as gender, body, family, material, power, environment, etc., expand the territory of art with a soft attitude, and closely connect with humanistic care.”

Curator Ms. Zhu Yujie

Immediately afterwards, Ms. Zhu Yujie, the curator, introduced the 15 artists who participated in the creation of this exhibition to the guests, and led the guests to visit and explain the works of this art exhibition. A total of 22 pieces (groups) of art works will be exhibited in this exhibition. Among them, 18 pieces (groups) of sculptures/installations, 3 pieces (groups) of paintings and 1 piece of video work will be exhibited.

Group photo of artists present (from left to right: Cheng Ran, Lin Fanglu, Tong Wenmin, Cai Yaling, Ai Jing, Zhu Yujie, Zhang Yibei, Wang Yuyu, Wang Tianxin, Li Weiyi)

While deeply appreciating art, the gathering of the guests on site is also going on. The charm of contemporary avant-garde art and artists meet and blend here, constantly bursting out new inspiration, and inheriting everything with “softness”.

The champagne at the opening ceremony of the ELLE CHINA 35th Anniversary Art Exhibition of “The Tender One” comes from Veuve Clicquot

Veuve Clicquot launched the “Vuveuve Clicquot Pioneering Women Project”, which not only pays tribute to Mrs. Veuve Clicquot, the soul of the brand, but also aims to set a role model for women in the past and the future, encouraging them to constantly break through themselves, to move forward bravely, and to interpret the courageous and fearless female entrepreneurial spirit with practical actions.

Would you like to take this opportunity to learn more about the famous artists gathered in the ELLE CHINA 35th Anniversary Art Exhibition “The Tenderness Makes Inheritance”? What works of art are covered? Remember to bookmark the “Exhibition Guide” below.

The artist Ai Jing, once known as “China‘s most talented folk poetess”, has a unique music style and is very contemporary. Her first solo album “My 1997” is popular in Asia. She is free and easy, maverick, resolutely left when the music career was booming, and joined the art industry, using “LOVE” as a symbol to convey her creative thoughts, leaving a mark on the times in another way. She takes us into the hidden spiritual habitat, talks with us about turmoil and contemplation, about the past and the future.

Artist Ai Jing

Her life has no boundaries, and she also believes that art has no boundaries. No matter what the status is, it is to guide the arrival of love. Through continuous experimentation, she has formed the current “I Love Color” series: a series of works on shelves that are readable, expressive and expressive. The work “Flowers Inside Every Door” also records Ai Jing’s transition from music to visual art, just like opening a door, in which we may have various adventures and trials, Tears and pain, loneliness and helplessness, but she firmly believes that we will eventually welcome our own flowers.

I love color#48 艾敬

There are flowers in every door #2 Ai Jing (the flower arrangement of the work is provided by Fauvism)

Cai Yaling, an artist born in the 1980s, used red crystal beads of different sizes to form a sentence “LEAVE ME ALONE”, which was hung on the road that must be passed, and looked like a red banner from a distance.

Artist Cai Yaling

And the audience has to touch it to pass through it. Cai Yaling heard this sentence from a female friend of her age. That friend felt that there were too many voices from the outside world telling her what to do. This is exactly our real situation at the moment.

LEAVE ME ALONE Cai Yaling

Cheng Ran, also an artist born in the 1980s, brought the work “Yuan Meta”. This work is a data storage sculpture of CK2K2X. It is based on the shape design of a guitar and echoes the guitar soundtrack in the CK2K2X video. It is presented as full of invisible data. Carrier.

Artist Cheng Ran

Yuan Meta Cheng Ran

Yuan Meta Cheng Ran

Hu Yinping, an artist who is good at turning the surrounding environment and encounters into the soil of her works, “Qiao Xiaohuan” in the exhibited work “Qiao Xiaohuan Warehouse” is an artist who mainly works with sculpture. A sample of professional artists in continuous operation, continuity and adaptability are its important characteristics. In the name of “Qiao Xiaohuan”, Hu Yinping was able to preserve and continue her years of education and basic art training in the Academy of Fine Arts, continue to practice the creation of sculpture art, and through continuous research on the ever-changing art market, participate in exhibitions and conduct sales. This makes Qiao Xiaohuan’s works show a strong adaptability to market interests. But ironically, Qiao Xiaohuan’s success in the art market also reflects the complicated situation of freelance artists in the Chinese contemporary art system.

Qiao Xiaohuan warehouse Hu Yinping

For artist Jin Shan, belief is a kind of clothing, not a fixed or basic truth, but a transient system that can be changed, “put on” or “take off”. In Prey, he made the window as thin and undulating as a piece of crumpled cloth. He then took one of the most expressive and powerful parts of the human body – the mouth – and used more than 30 sets of teeth to destroy and tear the cloth to show how easily this belief system can be overthrown. And his other work “Planet Rings” uses deconstructed classic busts to show the rapid changes in our consciousness and identity in the Internet age. In the works, abstract and concrete images combine to become a person, but it also means that a subject will be affected and shaped by chance over time.

Prey Jin Shan

Jin Shan

Artist Li Weiyi often wonders whether it is a kind of sadness and an inferior creation if he clearly knows that what he wants to create is “a work of art”.

Artist Li Weiyi

This time she complied with the approach—make the frame first, then the content, and she complied in a literal sense. The artist used the excised parts of some famous classical sculptures to make the frame, which is the space enclosed by the body, usually the armpit, between the legs or the gap between the flesh when two people embrace. Then, according to the space enclosed by such a framework, she started to make a lot of digital bubbles simulated by software. In a virtual degree, these contents are higher than their frames. However, the surface of Ji Dian’s sculpture reproduced by 3D printing and the bubbles blown by digital net surface are nothing more than a layer of membrane.

Sooner or later

Artist Lin Fanglu’s further exploration of the culture, history, way of life and flower-tied techniques of the Bai people culminated in the creation of a huge wall installation called “She”, which won the Loewe Foundation in 2021 Craftsmanship Award.

Artist Lin Fanglu

Lin Fanglu’s “She” is laboriously stretched, pulled, squeezed and stuffed, folded, gathered, folded, knotted and stitched. This is one of her many pure and powerful works made of flexible media that pay tribute to and celebrate women whose names are not written in history, but whose hard work and dedication to making life The dedication continues ancient craft traditions, including the tradition of white tie dyeing, to this day.

She’s Landscape Lin Fanglu

She’s Deconstructive Painting林芳璐

Post-90s artist Sun Yitian’s works involve paintings, installations, performances, and fashion crossovers. Her works use “things” as a metaphor for the labor and production behind them, revealing the inner mechanism of ultra-consumerism and patriarchal society. Sun Yitian’s work often examines temptation and fear in a photorealistic way, with secrets, increasingly fragile connections between the two, and sculptural “materiality” forming her creative themes.

Unrequited Love Sun Yitian

Sun Yitian of Phi Phi Island

Artist Tong Wenmin’s creations often focus on the intersection of the external environment and individual perception, through seemingly illogical behaviors, to inspire subtle and inspiring actions and visual poetry. The allegorical character of body and action is suggested in semantically rich contexts through often simplified or regular movements.

Artist Tong Wenmin

In “The Waves”, on the beach, her body moves with the waves, possessing a sensitive, delicate and latent power.

Wave

Artist Wang Tianxin’s artistic expression involves installation, painting, video and theater performances. He is good at using image reconstruction, intelligent algorithm editing system, automated theater machines and other media to create large-scale interactive sound and light installations, exploring and speculating on the boundary imagination between media technology, space theater, and social sculpture. Constantly challenge the close relationship between the individual and contemporary society.

Artist Wang Tianxin

The “Dawn Never Comes” he brought to this art exhibition is a large-scale naked-eye 3D spherical motion digital installation, and the computer-generated vision simulates the ultimate picture of a falling star. The work attempts to explore the dissociated state that is far away and unattainable and that has always occupied the human heart. The audience will be suspended in a sensitive and meditative movement space, and the moment will be frozen for eternity. Inspire participants to explore the unknown and worry about the future of mankind.

Dawn Never Comes Wang Tianxin

Artist Wang Yuyu’s creative practice revolves around the liminal state of “movement” of the body and objects. She believes that the authenticity and importance of daily life experience can be explained through bodily sensations. Through creation, she seeks and captures the confusing and chaotic atmosphere exuded by the human body in an era of increasingly refined social division of labor and increasingly sophisticated industry and technology. Her creative medium takes sculpture as the core, and at the same time connects with others (installation, performance, image, etc.).

Artist Wang Yuyu

Made this past winter, her work mixes visual elements of things that evoked empathy for the situation at the time. Stacked reptiles in damp glass enclosures, exposing tangled refrigerator pipes on the building’s exterior. They move slowly inside and outside the square box, and the skin gradually peels off in time. It seems to convey some kind of depressive signal from the end of the world, and at the same time point to a certain state of accumulation that is brewing in silence. The shape of the main body of the four sculptures is four “shells” that are not completely closed, but at the same time their internal “meat” is also turned out, and there is no distinction between the inside and the outside. The “shell” no longer exists to protect the “meat”. The “shell” and “meat” present a turbulent posture in the common growth. The work attempts to point to the moment of peeling off, or the moment of rebirth.

A part of me will be with a part of you Wang Yuyu

When artist Yin Xiuzhen created these ceramic works, she was interested in re-acquiring the power of ceramics through experiments. She develops these cracks into holes and fissures, both visually dense and naturally formed, these holes and crevices become the accommodation of the soul. “Ritual utensils” are utensils placed for worship and spiritual objects. From these fissures, holes, and crevices grow fragments of clothing worn by people, bearing the memory of one’s experiences, like the germs of growth, the growth of spirit and soul, all over the rubble of porcelain. The softness and agility of the fabric, the cruel traces of tearing, and the smoothness and warmth of porcelain together give porcelain a sense of life. The artist uses human experience, soul and the material with body temperature as ceramic painting, in this way he redefines the painting and redefines the relationship between people and ceramics.

“Ritual Vessels” series by Yin Xiuzhen

Modern technologies with artificial intelligence and biotechnology as the core are accelerating the dual technologicalization of human body and spirit, and the boundaries of our lives are also blurring. Artist Yang Xi tries to create a new human form and life style, and redefine its life attributes.

Artist Yang Xi

Whether it is human beings, animals or plants, there are existences beyond the existing dimensions: a new life identity; the unknown of a known life form. The biological body in which the machine and the biological are intermingled is not only a socially realistic creature in a living social relationship, but also a fictional life created by the artist. The symbiosis of biology and mechanization, the relationship between life and technology, triggers our continuous reflection on the boundary of life.

Symbiont Yang Xi

Symbiont Yang Xi

Zhang Ding is one of the most active Chinese artists in the contemporary art world. He often uses mediums such as sculpture, installation and video to create, and also often organizes large-scale visual-music live projects that actively invite other artists and audiences to participate. And this group of “Infinity? Butt? 🙂 🙂 “The work includes two sets of plate steel, a gold ring and four man-made crystal plinths. Two sets of discs of steel are managed to spin through the ring simultaneously.

unlimited? Butt? 🙂 🙂 Zhang Ding

unlimited? Butt? 🙂 🙂 Zhang Ding

Zhang Yibei’s works mainly focus on materials (substances). The outside world pays more attention to the composition of materials: for example, silica gel, glass, and chips are all composed of silicon, but the different arrangements and combinations of molecules make them appear in completely different states. The internal focus is on the extension of “materials”. In comparison, it is not only the artist who uses materials to create works, but also the characteristics of the materials themselves that shape the artist, making the artist an extension and feedback of the characteristics of the material.

Artist Zhang Yibei

The “Vase” series of works exhibited this time transforms every piece of work in the space into a vase through the act of “drilling holes”. Gouging is breaking and building, peeling and sticking. The hole in the vase seems to be a lack, but it actually opens up the boundary, giving the vase an extra space to accommodate more possible occurrences. As a result, the works in the exhibition hall will be placed between the state of “no longer being something” and “becoming a vase”.

“Vase” series by Zhang Yibei

The fog on the limestone is dissipating and moving north

This art exhibition expects to show those inconspicuous and neglected gentle powers in daily life through touching sculptures, paintings, installations and other multi-form works of art.

ELLE, the world‘s fashion garden, believes that every audience who comes to the exhibition can feel the shock and touch through one of the works, so as to generate courage to inspire the heart, and re-interpret the relationship between life and the surrounding things, learn to ” Only by inheriting everything can we inherit the beauty of life.

ELLE CHINA’s 35th Anniversary “The Soft One Makes Inheritance” Art Exhibition Site

Softness can be said to have no fixed form itself—the softness of the work lies not only in the amorphous form, but also in the indetermination of meaning, allowing art to enter the flow of time and physical forms, penetration, shining, flowing, splashing, bending, collapsing, toughness, Everything can be achieved; softness also means that the meaning of the work is not completely self-contained, and its silent words accept the viewer, making the viewer truly present and blending into the field of constructing meaning, that is, softly accepting the viewer.

ELLE CHINA’s 35th Anniversary “The Soft One Makes Inheritance” Art Exhibition Site

As the leader of spiritual fashion, ELLE magazine, the magazine of world fashion, expands the artistic territory with a soft attitude on the occasion of its 35th anniversary. In the face of chaos and rapid evolution, discussing softness is of great significance, and it is also ELLE’s response to the present. The soft one is the mediator between the world and the spiritual world, and the questioner of “the artistic way of truth”. From physical nature to comprehension, it can only be inherited if it is indeterminate.

ELLE CHINA’s 35th Anniversary “The Soft One Makes Inheritance” Art Exhibition Site

ELLE CHINA‘s 35th Anniversary “The Soft One Becomes the Inheritance” Art Exhibition in4moon22day arrives5moon23DayIt will also be open to the public. If you have free time, you might as well go to Shanghai Aurora Museum (No. 99, Fucheng Road, Lujiazui, Pudong New Area, Shanghai) with your friends to enjoy the beauty of art together.