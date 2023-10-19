Elliott Smith – the lost man on the world stage – five of his best songs

October 21, 2023 marks the twentieth anniversary of Elliott Smith’s death.

On this occasion, the five sound sketch favorites from his oeuvre in no order.

Smith had the ability to immerse the listener in a new world of mood with the effect of a single chord change, to hit and soothe the sore spots of the soul with the melody notes.

The gift of healing wounds until they are overcome.

His songs were hand-crafted products of a multi-instrumental songwriting master who had learned his skills from the Beatles, but who sought his own path, which took him from reduced folk to incorporating more and more instruments into the instrumentation of his songs – none of them failed, each one well thought out, thought through, dreamed into the world Pieces, sound works of a dreaming spirit implemented with the gripping hand, the plucking hand and the breathy vocal cords.

A path that led him to the big Oscar stage, where he performed the song Miss Misery, forlornly dressed in a shiny white suit, as blank as his facial expression. Smith later said he didn’t mind playing in front of the cameras and the world, only Jack Nicholson’s familiar face from The Shining in the front row frightened him.

After six studio albums and a consistently compelling discography of great songwriting, he died in October 2003. At a time when the fog of drugs, the medication, the red meat, the caffeine, the sugar faded from his life, but thoughts of his stepfather came before his clear-seeing eyes again after the fog.

But what artistic vision had his eyes and ears followed throughout his career?

I Love My Room:

It all started at a young age with writing songs in and about the room. Similar to Brian Wilson in his song In My Room Elliott Smith also sang about his room early on.

Smith, like Brian Wilson, had a talent for melodies from a young age, which is shown in this song recorded at the age of 15. A gift that he still knew how to channel in songs like Alameda or the acapella piece I Didn’t Understand from the XO album.

During the dissolution of his original band Heatmiser, for whom he opened some gigs as a solo artist, much to their displeasure, his path led him to the 4-track recording device over lo-fi folk songs from the first album Roman Candle, which was not originally intended as an album self-titled work “Elliott Smith”.

The White Lady Loves You More:

On the self-titled work Elliott Smith you can hear some stronger songs than on Roman Candle. The Lo-Fi songs recorded on a four-track recorder impress with their intensity and closeness, the creaking of the guitar strings and the sliding of the fingers on the guitar neck. Intensity gets in the song The White Lady Loves You More a redefinition. He also shows some unusual chord resolutions and changes. The song is also a good example of his lyrics, which outline and illuminate the characters in an almost novelistic way, here about cocaine and jealousy.

Angeles:

Either/Or is the album with which Elliott finally breaks free from his old band Heatmiser. And is discovered for the first time by the director of Good Will Hunting, which helps him achieve his breakthrough at the Oscars. His sound is expanded in the gentle grunge hardness of Cupids Trick results. The song Angeles is probably the most beautiful on the album. On the album he sounds very present with vocals. A heaven-opening, holy song.

You Make it seem like Nothing:

One of his most incredible songs from the Either/Or period, in which he demonized half of the songs he wrote and didn’t think they were good enough. A song that didn’t make it onto an album. Who knows how many hidden treasures were still buried in his treasure trove?

Waltz #2:

The song about his mother’s relationship with his stepfather in an acoustic version. XO Mom it’s ok it’s alright nothings wrong

A Fond Farewell:

A Fond Farewell is one of his most profound, personal songs. In his career, in addition to the Beatles songwriting, which he recreated when he was eleven or twelve years old, he was also always taken with George Harrison’s guitar parts, including in A Fond Farewell.

A farewell, very changeable in the chord progression.

His most lyrically profound works can be found on From a Basement on the Hill. Works of a decaying mind and a decaying psyche, but one that is becoming more and more brilliant in songwriting.

From a Basement combined his full-band approach from From a Basement is probably the most fascinating album he has written (almost finished). Vocally increasingly colorful and breathless.

In his final creative phase he wanted to recreate that White Album in his very own version; From a Basement on the Hill should have been a double album. The influence can be heard most directly in Let’s Get Lost, which takes the intro from Dear Prudence. The Basement on the Hill, the psychiatric hospital where he spent time in the last years of his decline and wrote, among other things, the song Memory Lane.

Guitar music and concert sketches

