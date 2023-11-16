ELMO NERO – „Elmo Nero” – mica

On their joint album “Elmo Nero” (Galileo Music; release: November 17th), GINA SCHWARZ, CHRISTOPH HELM and MAX PLATTNER show what is really exciting and new that can be brought out of the classic guitar trio format.

No, the sound that Gina Schwarz (double bass, electric bass, composition), Christoph Helm (guitar, composition) and Max Plattner (drums, composition) present on their album cannot be clearly assigned to a single genre. There are simply too many influences from different musical worlds. But that’s not too surprising if you know the background of the three people involved and are familiar with their numerous projects. Due to the playfulness of the rhythm and the high proportion of improvisations, one could speak of a jazzy core, but the rest with which the trio surrounds it reveals itself to be an extremely complex hodgepodge of a wide variety of elements.

The art that Gina Schwarz, Christoph Helm and Max Plattner have mastered is to create a functioning whole from the individual elements that flows in the most beautiful way and creates an intense atmosphere. The music develops a very unique character in which complexity and high musicality are in perfect harmony. The trio’s stories are told in a diverse and light-hearted, playful manner and lead through a wide variety of moods and emotional states.

It becomes particularly captivating in the moments in which the action develops over atmospheric and broad arcs with a melodic tone and almost post-rock-like intensity up to the absolute climax (“Decisions, Decisions”, “Morpheus”). Elsewhere, the trio delves no less entertainingly into almost prog-rock realms (“Dr. Jekyll & Mrs. Hyde”) or mixes straight rock with bluesy elements (“Ping Pong”). But the trio is also excellent at producing sensitive and touching sound, as the number “The JD Dilemma” impressively shows.

Gina Schwarz, Christoph Helm and Max Plattner create the perfect balance between sophistication and entertainment on “Elmo Nero”. The trio’s music is challenging on the one hand, but at the same time it also appeals to a great deal of emotion. Really recommended.

Michael Ternai

++++

Links:

Gina Schwarz

Christoph Helm

Max Plattner

Galileo Music

Share this: Facebook

X

