Elon Musk restricted the reading of tweets for those who do not pay

Twitter will limit the number of tweets that can be read per day to 600 for those who do not pay, while for those who pay the verified account it will be 6000. Elon Musk He explained that the measure is “to prevent the extraction and abuse of data from the platform.”

In addition to reading less, non-paying users will be able to post up to 300 tweets. This measure, which for the first time cuts the possibility of using one of the most popular social networks, caused a stir among those who have a Twitter account.

This is another of Elon Musk’s unsympathetic movements since he assumed the role of CEO of the company. The billionaire businessman had already eliminated the possibility of free identity verification and left a system that only allows you to have an account with a tilde if you pay.

Fall of Twitter and the new limits

This Saturday, July 1, various users received a message warning them that they would not be able to continue viewing the content. “Sorry, you’ve reached the query rate limit. Please wait a few minutes and try again,” he said.

When everything seemed to indicate that it was an error or a failure, Musk clarified what was happening. It was the restriction measure for writing and reading tweets.

Twitter fell: they report problems in the social network service

In addition to this last movement, another measure had been applied during the week: that of being able to see tweets only if you had an active session. It was, as he explained, the need to “take drastic and immediate action” because “AI companies were stealing” their data.

The billionaire argued that hundreds of companies were “mining data [scraping] of Twitter extremely aggressively” and explained that social media companies without an authentication process risked becoming “bot-infested hellscapes”.

The platform prevented users from seeing tweets unless they are logged in and also removed tweet previews when the links were shared in other applications.

