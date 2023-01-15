[The Epoch Times, January 15, 2023](Epoch Times reporter Ye Zijie compiled and reported) The only daughter of the American “Elvis Presley”, Lisa Marie Presley (Lisa Marie Presley), died suddenly of cardiac arrest on the 12th , at the age of 54. He also attended the Golden Globe Awards 2 days before his death.

On Thursday, 12th, Lisa Marie Presley was rushed to the hospital due to cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas (Calabasas), a suburb of Los Angeles, and died a few hours later.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, issued a statement on Friday the 13th: “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the shocking news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie • Presley has left us.” She said: “She was the warmest, strongest, most loving woman I have ever known. Please allow us privacy as we grapple with this sad news.”

Just 2 days ago on Tuesday, Lisa Marie Presley and her 77-year-old mother attended the Golden Globes (Golden Globes) awards ceremony and witnessed Austin Butler (Austin Butler) He won the best actor award in a drama for playing her father in the movie “Elvis”.

While interviewing Lisa Marie Presley on the award show red carpet, “ExtraTV” host Billy Bush noticed something was wrong with her. As soon as the interview began, Presley turned to her friend Jerry Schilling, 80, and said, “I’m going to take your arm.”

Bush recalled Lisa Marie Presley pale, shaky, and speaking slowly and slurred during brief interviews. According to the Golden Globes film, Lisa Marie Presley seemed a little unstable during the interview and needed someone to support her.

Golden Globe Awards “ExtraTV” interview video: Please click here to watch the video

Priscilla Presley has endured multiple bereavements in recent years. In 2020 her grandson Benjamin Keough (Lisa Marie’s son) died aged 27 and her beloved mother Anna died the following year aged 95. Now, she has to face the death of her daughter again.

Lisa Marie Presley burst into the limelight at a very young age. She was 9 years old when her father died at home in their mansion Graceland.

On August 16, 1977, “Elvis Presley” Elvis Presley (Elvis Presley) was unconscious at home and died after being sent to the hospital at the age of 42.

In 1981, Priscilla Presley and two executors decided to convert the famous 23-room mansion on nearly 14 acres into a museum. Their goal is to maintain the estate and protect Elvis Presley’s legacy.

Lisa Marie inherited her father’s charm, releasing her own rock albums in the 2000s.

Now the bad news is so sad. Lisa Marie Presley will be buried in the mansion Graceland, where Elvis Presley and members of the Presley family are also buried.

Regarding the emergency treatment method for sudden cardiac arrest, doctors at Chengda University Hospital stated that resuscitation within 10 minutes of an accident can win golden recovery time.

Dr. Fang Pinhui from the Emergency Department of Chengda Hospital said that it is very urgent for a person to fall to the ground suddenly. If the pulse and blood pressure suddenly disappear, consciousness will be lost within a few seconds, which is clinically called Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA). If emergency medical attention is not sought within 10 minutes of an accident, the probability of survival drops by about 10% every minute. It has been found clinically that whether cardiopulmonary resuscitation emergency CPR is used in time before hospitalization is closely related to the probability of patient survival.

Dr. Fang Pinhui pointed out that by cultivating first aid knowledge of CPR, “When an accident occurs, becoming the first person to rescue can win the golden recovery time, save lives and reduce regrets.”

