“Elvis”, the last of the Baustelle – Il Sole 24 ORE

It’s called “Elvis” and the name says it all. This is the latest Baustelle album that was born five years after the last work of the Tuscan group and after the frontman and guitarist, Francesco Bianconi, and the lead singer and percussionist, Rachele Bastreghi, had decided to separate to follow some projects from soloists.

In this work, of course, there is also Claudio Brasini, guitarist and founder of the group together with Bianconi, and who in the various formations that have followed one another over time forms the trio which since 2006 has permanently constituted the nucleus of the band born in Montepulciano.

“After the forced stop of Covid and after the parenthesis that Rachele and I took to dedicate ourselves respectively to our solo records, the need to return to the Baustelle band came quite naturally, as a sort of call from above”, he declared Bianconi to present the new work. To name the disc “Elvis” is a decision that comes from afar and that was decided when the group was still working on “love and violence vol. 1” because there was a strong need to return to purely rock sounds, paying homage to those who cleared that type of music by making it commercial. A sort of return to the past to resume a path which, in reality, has never stopped but which has only experienced different phases. In a certain sense, it can be considered an evolution that has kept solid roots in the sounds of the seventies that bounced between the United States and England, as well as something reminiscent of sacred monsters such as the Stones or David Bowie.

10 tracks

The album consists of ten tracks and opens with “Let’s go to the raves”, which is almost an act of denunciation, a clear stance on the culture of entertainment and high at all costs. The arrangement is very successful and the gospel choir and the stop and go are precious. A song that can be considered as the trait d’union with Baustelle’s previous records is “Against the World” and which represents a confession of a murderer who tells the story of him following a love affair gone bad. Also worthy of note is “Our Life” which, on the other hand, wants to exalt love as an element of strength and resistance against the shocks of life.

But “Elvis” is not just music. It is also a choral project that embraces the revisiting of the band’s image and which involved Gian Luca Fracassi as art director and Marco Cella as photographer.

