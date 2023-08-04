Elysia, the software to recharge the electric car 25% faster

ROME – A more accurate health monitoring, longer duration, increased charging speed, increased power and battery life. All this could be made possible by Elysia, the new and pioneering frontier of “Battery Intelligence” offered by Wae Technologies. The Elysia software draws on Wae’s know-how in the field of high performance batteries, gained as a single supplier of batteries for electric motor racing, as well as in the design and development of batteries for road cars, hypercars and 1.4 packs MWh for 250 ton mining trucks.

Its suite of algorithms can safely unlock the extra performance of an EV battery, bringing a variety of benefits to EV makers, who in turn can pass it on to consumers, in the form of faster charging. Elysia’s designers estimate that a typical electric vehicle could charge 25% faster if it was equipped from the factory with its intelligent software, reducing the time spent on a charging station by 10 minutes, thus easing queues and allowing for very more efficient than the fast charging network.

“To protect battery life – explained Joe Jones, sales manager of Elysia – today an electric car leaves the factory with a predetermined series of parameters that regulate its performance, including the speed of rapid charging. Elysia offers homes a much more sophisticated approach, which allows you to improve performance safely and without impacting battery life. Our intelligent charging algorithms enable the Battery Management System (BMS) to understand what conditions are likely to damage the battery and, based on this information, stay closer to peak charging speed for longer. , without “exceeding” these limits.

By reducing the time spent at a fast-charging station for a typical electric vehicle by 10 minutes, Elysia can increase the number of cars each charging station can serve in a day. The benefit is twofold: happier electric car owners and more efficient use of the existing fast charging network.” According to the company, Elysia is Wae’s first mass-market software offering that combines a number of innovations that can unlock the true potential of any battery.

Elysia Embedded is a suite of state-of-the-art battery management algorithms, which run locally on the Battery management system. These algorithms can help various automotive brands increase usable energy, enable faster charging and maximize battery power.

