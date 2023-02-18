Embark on an animation path with more oriental aesthetics

——An interview with Cai Zhichao, a teacher at the School of Animation and Games, China Academy of Art

Guangming Daily reporter Zhang Yumei Yu Yuanyuan Xu Xinyi

editor’s note

Gorgeous and colorful underwater world, flying and rotating special effects shots, fantasy and magnificent scene design… In the recently released animated film “Deep Sea”, the audience can feel the innovation and breakthrough in visual effects of Chinese animated films. The “particle ink” technology has become one of the biggest highlights of this movie. It adopts the feeling and shape of ink accumulated by countless particles, and achieves good results in color shading, edge softening, and grainy processing. In a situation where the United States, Japan and other countries have their own characteristics in the technical exploration of 3D animation and 2D animation, how can Chinese animation achieve the double improvement of technology and art, and develop its own style and characteristics? From the point of view of art design, how can animated films give full play to their “beauty” characteristics, build and create an oriental aesthetic system, and play the role of aesthetic education?

Cai Zhichao, a teacher from the School of Animation and Games of China Academy of Art, participated in the design work of the original scene painting and lens visual concept of the animated film “Deep Sea”, and participated in the conceptual design and art consultant of “Big Fish and Begonia 2” and “Nezha 2”. As a practitioner and researcher of animation films, Mr. Cai Zhichao made his own thoughts and answers on the development of Chinese animation films in the interview.

The main visual design of the volcanic island

Ink style and visual experiment

Reporter: Some early animated films in our country, such as “Little Tadpole Looking for Mother” and “Landscape Love”, explored and tried traditional ink painting styles. The recently released animated film “Deep Sea” focuses on the concept of “particle ink painting”. How do you understand the ink wash style of Chinese animation films?

Cai Zhichao:Ink and wash can be said to be a kind of aesthetic feeling of the Chinese people. If we want to find the most representative symbol in the traditional aesthetic system, it must be ink and wash. “Little Tadpole Looking for Mother” and “Landscape Love” are both art films produced by Shanghai Animation Film Studio in the early years. They are relatively experimental, and they are an exploration of the artist in visual expression and animation technology. The “Particle Ink” painting style shown in the recently released movie “Deep Sea” also has such feelings. It combines the characteristics of water-based materials and pastel paintings at the same time. We can see the elegant swimming effect of flowing water and similar The flashing effect of gold foil; on the other hand, the special effects of 3D animation movies are often rendered based on particles. In this process, it is necessary to follow the charm and flow of ink to design the overall dynamic orientation; , “Particle ink” has the color matching concept in rock color painting and heavy color painting, including strong color contrast design.

“Particle ink” mainly lays the technical tone of this film. Through the extension of this technology, it can be transformed into a more elegant and more in line with the oriental artistic conception of the color context, and other languages ​​can be used to organize the color and picture composition. It provides a technical possibility for slowly embracing a more oriental aesthetic path.

Reporter: You just mentioned that the improvement of technology can provide us with more possibilities, so will it form a direction that our technology is getting stronger and stronger, so we will pursue more in the production process? Gorgeous and exquisite visual effects can easily weaken the main narrative of the story. Is there such a contradiction?

Cai Zhichao:In the field of animation, there is a clear difference between Japanese animation and Disney cartoons. Japanese animation emphasizes people’s natural reactions, and character performances are relatively restrained, while Disney cartoons are full of exaggerated performances of various limbs and expressions. The character performance in “Deep Sea” has both exaggerated parts and restrained and natural parts. For example, the rich and funny expressions and movements of the protagonist Nan He are in sharp contrast with the heroine Sansuke. This is related to the production orientation of the film. Three-dimensional films are often presented with exaggerated performances. If the characters’ movements and expressions are rigid, the film will easily fall into a dull situation. The purpose of this choice in “Deep Sea” is also to express the bustling, complex and life-like atmosphere in the Deep Sea Hotel, and to form a strong contrast with the scene of the little girl in the real world, which is a deliberate design. I think every director will have a relatively fixed tone in his heart. For example, the dumpling director of “Nezha: The Devil Boy Comes into the World” likes more dramatic expressions. His works often have many tense performances and plot ups and downs; Directors Liang Xuan and Zhang Chun of “Fish Begonia” prefer restrained and quiet expressions, and their works present a sense of oriental mystery and aestheticism. Technology will not bring about changes in the tone of the work, but more based on the creator’s own preferences and choices.

Reporter: Compared with Disney and other big foreign companies, China‘s animation films have learned from them, and there are also some parts that surpass them. In the process of traditional culture going out, some works are only labeled as “Peking Opera” and “Ink Painting”, but they may not be revitalized in the true sense. So, is “ink particle” the key technology or concept we need to develop animated films with Chinese taste in the future?

Cai Zhichao:In the field of animation, it will be easier to do some visual experiments, such as the recent popular “China Strange Story”, which is a series of short films with the nature of an art film. In each episode of it, some different expressions of Chinese culture are explored. The audience’s cognition of aesthetics and expectations of Chinese cultural expression are more or less uneven. It cannot be said that making something can make everyone applaud. I think this is a process that requires continuous exploration. “Ink particles” and other technical means are a link in the creation, a technical standard that can be paralleled with Hollywood and Disney, and build a technical platform for us to develop animation films. “Deep Sea” is more like a pioneer like a prototype, and will produce more diversified visual performances based on this kind of technology in the future. When the process of this production system becomes more mature, we can see more exquisite, mature and unique works.

Deep Sea Hotel concept design

Aesthetic Expression and Chinese Charm

Reporter: The important scenes “Deep Sea Hotel” and “Deep Sea” in the animated movie “Deep Sea” were created by you. During the whole process, you were responsible for the design of original scene paintings and lens visual concepts, and drew more than 1,000 drafts. May I ask what role does the visual expression of art play in the creation of an excellent animation film?

Cai Zhichao:Animated films are very compatible with art, and the proportion of art design is relatively high. There are many art links involved in the production process of an animated film, such as concept, original painting, character design, and scene design in the early stage. , lens design and many other links. The production of “Deep Sea” is a big project, basically mobilizing all available forces in the entire industry, and I personally participated in the concept design for the preliminary work. We have a total of four artists participating in it, mainly Responsible for art creation and style control.

In the process of promoting “The Deep Sea”, sometimes the concept design will precede the script creation. At this time, it is necessary to consider the various possibilities of the scene narrative. For example, when designing the important scene “Deep Sea Hotel”, I will use it The function and structure of the painting are drawn in detail. If you design a large-scale scene according to the conventional production idea, you will often choose the design focus according to the script. For example, if you need a panoramic shot for the opening scene, you will design for the content that will appear in the panoramic shot in the scene, and the story will advance to the inside of the scene. Which part of it, and then design this part. And “Deep Sea” is the opposite. After I design the entire appearance and internal structure of the Deep Sea Hotel, the director then refines the plot direction and arranges the scenes in it according to this structure.

So this is an interactive exploration process. For me, I will have more creative space and can invest more imagination; for the director, my design can provide him with more plot inspiration, I think this is also one of the more interesting aspects of the production process of this film.

Reporter: In terms of the expression of the Chinese style of the film, how can the art design be realized concretely?

Cai Zhichao:I have also participated in the concept production of other animated film projects, and each work will try to make some kind of artistic breakthrough from its own perspective. When participating in “Big Fish and Begonia 2”, we often dig design inspiration from traditional folk customs to build the most intuitive visual expression of Chinese culture; when participating in “Nezha 2”, we refer to the modeling characteristics and compositional artistic conception of landscape paintings, Incorporate it into the concept design. The artistic exploration of traditional culture in “Deep Sea” is more into the interpretation of daily life. It will have a lot of down-to-earth and pyrotechnic content, such as various architectural styles in the film, plaque design, various complicated details of life, etc. The volcanic island in the latter part of the film comes from my impression of the small town in my hometown. It is the epitome of the most common small Chinese county, and it is also some expressions that I think have a Chinese flavor.

Reporter: Regarding the development direction of cinema animation films, from the perspective of art design, what are your thoughts?

Cai Zhichao:With the presentation of various excellent animation works on the screen, the public’s aesthetic demands are gradually becoming more diverse. We will try to improve these characteristics in various animation designs, and we will also try to break through various inherent concepts. You will see that animated films not only include cartoon and youth-oriented works, but also profound and realistic works. This is the change that is taking place in the animation industry. It guides the audience from the perspective of aesthetic expression, cultivates the public’s aesthetic interest, and allows everyone to accept more diversified works.

Film Art Concept Design Drawing

Aesthetic System and Common Memory

Reporter: A pair of eyes that have been trained in color can distinguish more colors, and can better understand the color system that has been developed at a huge cost; while the audience who has not been trained may just think that the colors are very gorgeous, the information is very large, and it is very difficult It is difficult to distinguish the sense of hierarchy. So, how receptive are audiences to your experiments?

Cai Zhichao:The work “Deep Sea” is not a purely commercial-oriented film. It is built on the basis of the creator’s worldview system and emotional expression, and has a strong director’s style and author’s will. Every link of the movie is carefully designed. For example, at the beginning of the movie, the rapid movement of the lens and the collision of various brilliant colors will bring a sense of vertigo; It also brings a very strong immersive experience. This kind of high-speed dynamic shot is difficult to design, requiring strong motion design and storyboarding skills, as well as a lot of labor costs and resource investment. This kind of “show off skills” is a major feature of “Deep Sea”, and it is also the reason for the high production cost of “Deep Sea”. “Deep Sea” was not a popcorn movie at the beginning of the project. We hope that the audience can savor it carefully, and designed a lot of content details to hide it. The pursuit of “Deep Sea” is not to let the audience fall in love with it after watching it once, but more to hope to integrate various ideas and designs into the core of the whole film and present it completely. It can be said that this is a relatively “full” film. Movie.

Reporter: When we were growing up, we were largely influenced by the works of art we came into contact with. Now, are these films with oriental aesthetics you are making trying to establish a new aesthetic and value system?

Cai Zhichao:In the limited duration of the film, to extend as much as possible and incorporate more content with Chinese core is a direction that many domestic works are currently trying to break through. The basic structure of domestic animation films in the early years is similar to that of Western commercial films such as Hollywood and Disney. For example, the plot will have steps of succession and transition, and the characters will have a fixed growth arc. With the consumption inertia formed in the film market in the past few decades, animated films still have a label for many people, that is, they must be family fun. This is why I have repeatedly emphasized that “Deep Sea” is a worthy exploration, because it is trying to break the narrative structure of Western commercial films, and it is also trying to break the public’s inherent perception of animated films. We will see such breakthroughs in more and more films in the future, and I am looking forward to it.

Reporter: In terms of the construction of the aesthetic system, the role of art may sometimes be more important than narrative, because the bits and pieces of content embedded in the details of art may form an “input” to the audience, but these details need to exist in the entire art system Among them, artists are required to build in the world of animated films. What other efforts and attempts can we make in this regard?

Cai Zhichao:This is a question of how to create a shared memory. What each generation watched when they were young will become the common memory of this generation, and this is also a process of continuous iteration. I think cartoons are the best way of aesthetic education. How to make something interesting, profound and not vulgar, and make it a common memory of a certain generation is also the common goal of animators.

When I am doing design and creation, I often do some textual research and collection of traditional folk culture, including various architectural styles, folk activities, costume accessories, traditional food, etc. These contents will be transformed into various elements in my creation, and when they become visual symbols in the finished animation, they may be rooted in the memory of the next generation of audiences, forming part of their cognition and impression of traditional culture. This is a point that I find more interesting and trying.

“Guangming Daily” (version 11, February 19, 2023)

[

责编：孙宗鹤 ]