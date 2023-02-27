Embedded refrigerators are very rare among domestic refrigerator brands, mainly because traditional refrigerators have dominated the market for a long time and the requirements for the details of refrigerators are not high. With the improvement of user decoration aesthetics in recent years, and the problems caused by rising housing prices, some users who have higher requirements for quality of life and aesthetics have gradually paid attention to thin built-in refrigerators. TCL’s new refrigerator T9 in 2023 is such a product.

What kind of users is the thin built-in refrigerator suitable for? I will show you the performance of this T9 through this article.

Lu Wei, a designer of Vanke, has made many users understand that the more storage cabinets in the home, the better, through the book “Small Homes, Bigger Lives”, and the integrated cabinets further let users understand that every space can be used Yes, so embedding the refrigerator into the cabinet has become a part of many users’ decoration plans. This decoration method can fully reflect the house owner’s pursuit of high-quality life and meticulous personality charm, and it is also the most fashionable choice for decoration.

The beauty of the embedding is obvious. It is neatly integrated into the entire kitchen cabinet, as if the refrigerator is also custom-made with an integrated design, and the extreme use of space makes it easy for everyone to achieve the perfect effect. At the same time, it can fully avoid people’s “obsessive-compulsive disorder” for neatness and harmony. The decoration of the home is not only fresh for a while, but the more you look at it, the more you like it.

The benefits of embedding are obvious, but in practice they have been found to be difficult.

The first is the problem of shape and thickness. Most refrigerators are too thick and the shape is not necessarily neat. The reason for the prominence is that the machine itself is not specially designed for embedded. Take refrigerators as an example: many refrigerators with protruding doors are because once embedded in the cabinet, the refrigerator door will not open. , The practicality of ordinary refrigerators will also be greatly reduced.

The second is heat dissipation. One of the core requirements of built-in refrigerators is to dissipate heat from the bottom, and most of the refrigerators we currently sell do not have bottom heat dissipation. Bottom heat dissipation can minimize the gap between the two sides of the refrigerator. The benefits of this are obvious: there are no huge gaps, dust is not easy to accumulate inside, and it is easier to clean.

Because of the technical barriers and high technology content of built-in refrigerators, most of the refrigerators that can be built into the market are expensive, and most of them are overseas brands. There are very few domestic brands that can achieve the ultimate in product power.

In addition to the width, the demand for refrigerators in small kitchens also requires that the depth should not be too thick, because kitchens in small houses or old houses are mostly in the shape of a line or an L shape. The general thickness of our cabinets is 600mm, and the traditional refrigerator is basically used like the above picture.

A three-door refrigerator of the H brand with huge sales volume in JD.com has a thickness of 630mm. In addition, it needs to reserve about 100mm for heat dissipation on the back. The refrigerator will protrude about 130mm from the cabinet, and it is still a single door. The larger four-door refrigerator, a M brand refrigerator with huge sales, has a thickness of 668mm, and the heat dissipation assembly is 168mm longer than the cabinet.

The role of the ultra-thin refrigerator is to realize visually, parallel to the cabinet, and provide more space for users of small apartments/kitchenettes in terms of space. This is the reason why ultra-thin refrigerators currently have a large demand in China.

In particular, in a large number of hardcover houses, after the cabinets are installed, there is always a space for the refrigerator next to them, and most of the cabinets are 600 standard width.

Today, our TCL T9 ultra-thin built-in refrigerator is a refrigerator that meets both needs.

First of all, T9 is a built-in refrigerator. The distance between its side, top and wall/cabinet only needs to be 0.4cm. This also shows that T9 is a refrigerator with active cooling at the bottom. The simple shape on the front is very suitable for users who have requirements for embedding.

To be embedded, it is not as simple as placing the active heat dissipation at the bottom. The hinge of the refrigerator door also needs to be specially designed so that when the refrigerator is opened, it will not collide with the close cabinet/wall at all, and will After opening, it can become a plane with the side.

In addition, it is necessary to place the condenser at the bottom for heat dissipation, which is relatively more difficult than traditional refrigerators.

In terms of embedding requirements, the left and right sides need to be 0.4cm, and the top needs to be 0.9cm. The visual effect can be described as first-class.

In terms of size, T9 has a thickness of 580mm, plus 15mm needs to be reserved for the rear power supply, and the overall thickness is just in line with the 600mm thickness of the cabinet. This design is perfect.

Although it is an ultra-thin refrigerator, the internal effective volume ratio of the T9 has not been reduced along with the size. T9 uses a foaming agent with a higher density to make the cabinet thinner than ordinary refrigerators, and at the same time, it has a better heat preservation effect. This is the reason why the space is smaller and the volume is not small.

In the lower right corner, there is a wide temperature-variable storage room, which can be switched between 5°C and -20°C, that is to say, it can be switched between refrigeration and freezing. When the user has a greater demand for fresh storage at 0°C~5°C, the refrigerator can be turned into a 3-refrigeration + 1-freezing mode by changing the temperature, which greatly increases the flexibility of the refrigerator.

Switching to the usage scenario, it can realize safe frozen storage of meat at -20°C, and can meet the short-term storage of steaks and meat at -7°C, but avoids the embarrassment of thawing, especially the ones bought by Sam A large portion of beef cannot be eaten by one person at a time. It is stored at a soft freezing temperature, which can keep it fresh and can be taken at any time, which is very convenient. The 4°C mode is specifically aimed at the use of mothers and babies. Current research shows that 4°C is the best temperature for storing breast milk, which can preserve the nutrition of breast milk to the greatest extent.

T9 is specially equipped with storage drawers and dry goods drawers to meet the higher daily needs of users.

The storage of fruits in the refrigerated area of ​​the refrigerator has a good fresh-keeping effect, but for more expensive fruits such as blueberries, strawberries, and cherries, it still needs a special fresh-keeping area to have a better effect. As for the dry goods area, it is relatively rare in the refrigerator, because it is necessary to ensure that the humidity is not high to prevent the dry goods from getting wet.

The lowest temperature of the conventional refrigerator freezer is usually -18°, and it does not have a quick freezing function.

The freezer in the lower left corner of TCL’s T9 provides a rapid freezing function with a minimum temperature of -36°C. In this state, the refrigerator can quickly lock the cell activity of the ingredients and retain the nutrition and taste of the ingredients, especially salmon, steak, etc. A type of meat that pays more attention to taste is most suitable. After the fresh fish you usually buy is placed in the freezer, you can also turn on the -36°C rapid freezing function to ensure the freshness of the ingredients.

In terms of appearance, I prefer a more square shape. First, the aesthetic acceptance of this kind of refrigerator has been higher in recent years. Second, considering the needs of embedding, the square shape will be more suitable. Coupled with this green ink rock color matching, the sense of technology and texture is very strong.

Put it next to the sofa, and the door will not be affected by the sofa at all.

This way it can be more intuitive~

I moved the sofa to take a close-up. You can see that when the refrigerator door is opened at 90°, it is completely parallel to the side cabinet of the refrigerator!

A moving picture will show it more clearly~

In terms of thickness, it is actually much shorter than my sofa, which is really amazing.

The control screen adopts a color screen, which is off when not in use. The quick-freeze and quick-freeze buttons are very practical functions. When we put the fresh meat and fruit we just bought into the freezer or refrigerator, press the quick-freeze/quick-freeze button to speed up the refrigeration of the refrigerator and make the food fresher. .

The upper part is the refrigerated space. Surprisingly, the T9 has four compartments in addition to the drawers. Traditional refrigerators generally only have two or three drawer compartments, which is very practical for users.

Because if you give an extra layer of shelves, you can put more things. If you need a higher space, you can remove one layer, but if there are not enough shelves, users generally cannot buy them.

I think the design of the partition height of T9 is very reasonable. This is the perception obtained from using different refrigerators in the past few years. The right height can store more things under the same volume.

The space utilization rate of this refrigerator is the best in the refrigerator I have seen.

The height given by the two drawers is quite good, unlike some brands that give drawers, but the height is not enough, and it can’t actually hold much stuff.

The fresh-keeping drawer is most suitable for storing precious fruits, such as cherries and blueberries. Apples and oranges are relatively durable, so they can be placed in the refrigerator more casually.

The dry low-temperature environment in the dry goods drawer is suitable for some teas, dried mushrooms and other products.

The height of the left and right doors is tested for everyone. Regular drinks are completely OK, and the top is slightly shorter, which is very OK for sauces or milk.

The core is antibacterial and antibacterial T-Fresh multi-point ion, and the LOGO is printed on the inner wall of the back.

It’s very simple. All domestic refrigerator manufacturers should learn from TCL’s lighting design. Not to mention the big LED is bright enough, the light is also tilted, slightly inward! At night, the light is not dazzling or illuminating people, and the food looks more beautiful and beautiful. There is nothing to say about the details.

The left side of the bottom is the freezer compartment, and the right side is the variable temperature compartment. Because it is relatively cold now, I have turned on the -20°C freezing mode for the variable temperature compartment.

There are three drawers on the left and right sides, and the top drawer is a frontless drawer, which is convenient for users to access things.

This comes in handy when you have a bowl of overflowing brine ready to freeze for storage.

There is no problem in laying regular pasta flat in the two large drawers below, and the double-packed Shrimp Dumpling King can hold three bags. Common meat packaging can hold as many as four or five bags. The capacity is still quite sufficient.

In the lower two door panels, you can see the large T-Fresh metal cooling and antibacterial air ducts, both of which are antibacterial purification systems using ion technology.

This is the picture of the infrared thermometer facing the bottom of the refrigerator. You can see that there is no heat on the left and right sides of the refrigerator, and the bottom is the outlet for heat dissipation. At the current room temperature of 18°C, the maximum heat dissipation temperature at the bottom is about 22 degrees. The temperature at the front door of the refrigerator is 17.6°.

That’s all for the looks. I don’t know this kind of appearance design, do you like it?

When the freezer is preset at 5°C and the freezer is at -20°C:

The actual temperature of the refrigerator compartment measured by the thermometer is 4.8°C, which is almost exactly the same as the actual temperature, and the temperature control level is first-class.

The freezer temperature is -23°C, which is 3°C lower than the preset temperature. In terms of freezing, this is beyond expectations, better than good!

Fill the plate with a little water, then put it in the freezer and turn on the -36°C cooling mode to see if it can freeze quickly.

After 10 minutes, I opened it and took it out, and found that the water had been completely frozen, and the quick-freezing effect was first-class!

First look at the power consumption curve. The working principle of the inverter air conditioner is to increase the power for cooling. When the temperature is almost reached, the power consumption is low for cooling. When the preset temperature is reached, the compressor is on standby. So you see three peaks in power consumption.

The highest peak is 148w, the minimum power consumption is 36w, and the standby power consumption is 2w. When the refrigerator is not in use, a cycle is about 1 hour. From the refrigerators I have tested, the cycle interval is determined by the refrigerator’s cold preservation. It depends on the capacity, the 1-hour cycle is considered to have a very good cold preservation capacity, and the longer the cycle interval, the more energy-efficient the refrigerator is.

According to the power consumption of the last week, the frequency of using the refrigerator in the past few days is 1-2 times in the morning, noon, and night, and 3-5 times in the evening, which totals about 10 times a day. About 0.8 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day for the refrigerator on average, which is very power-saving for a refrigerator of this capacity.

In terms of noise, as I said before, there are very few domestically produced refrigerators that are very noisy, so there is really no need to worry about noise.

When the indoor noise of TCL T9 is 33 decibels in the middle of the night, at a distance of 30cm from the door of the refrigerator, when the refrigerator door has not been opened for a long time, no noise can be heard at all. After turning on the -36°C ultra-fast refrigeration compressor and starting to work, the measured noise is only 36.4 decibels, and the sound of the compressor working can barely be heard during the test. Specifically, it is basically inaudible beyond 2 meters, and the noise control is really top-notch.

I used a piece of lettuce to test the fresh-keeping ability of the fresh-keeping drawer in the refrigerator above for 7 days, and the specific effect is as above. The overall preservation effect is still good. If you put it in a fresh-keeping drawer and then use a fresh-keeping bag to seal it, the overall fresh-keeping effect will be improved.

I made a simple data comparison of the three ultra-thin built-in refrigerators I was paying attention to, and marked the data worth mentioning.

First of all, in terms of capacity, TCL’s is similar to Midea’s, and Haier’s is slightly larger.

In terms of price, TCL is very cheap, with a starting price of 3499. Although the other two models are slightly larger, they are much more expensive.

Haier is the strongest in terms of refrigeration capacity. After all, it is so big. Although TCL has the smallest capacity, its refrigeration capacity is second.

In terms of size, the thinnest is TCL.

There is not much difference in the embedding spacing.

In terms of temperature change, TCL is completely superior. Haier only has a temperature change capability of 0°C-4°C for one drawer, and it is not a wide range of temperature change. Midea does not have this function.

TCL is also the smallest in terms of energy consumption.

In terms of fresh-keeping technology, TCL’s deep-speed cooling is the most practical technology, and Haier’s three-speed variable temperature is also okay.

In terms of after-sales, TCL is undoubtedly the best.

Compared with the three models as a whole, TCL is in the best state in terms of technology and function, and its cost performance is also first-class. This is the benefit of being late.

ultra-thin! Embeddable! Very power saving! 79L wide temperature change! -36°C quick freezing function! The space utilization rate is super high!

These few keywords can be said to have clearly stated the advantages of the ultra-thin zero-embedded refrigerator T9. Personally, I think that in the decoration of a new house, if you don’t use this refrigerator, you will really fall behind!

After all, such a refrigerator is a space-saving tool for anyone unless it is a big villa.

That’s all for today. I hope this article can give you an understanding of domestic ultra-thin and built-in refrigerators.