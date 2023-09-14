Embracing the Beauty of the New Moon: Today’s Horoscope for Thursday the 14th

Today, Thursday the 14th, marks the last day before the new moon. During this time, we are in a mode of introspection, but also feel romantic and sensitive in the most positive way. It is a beautiful day to spend time with loved ones or have a date without any expectations, being open to what life has to offer. Tomorrow, we will enter a phase of expansiveness and the need to take action.

Madame Caterina, an expert in studying the planets, stars, and constellations, dedicates herself to translating and explaining their designs. Here is today’s horoscope for Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Aries, you are in a very special week and day. The cosmic lovers, Venus and Mars, form a harmonious aspect, inviting you to unite with passion and wholeheartedness. If you have been somewhat complacent in your relationship, it’s time to put in the effort to make things more beautiful and special. Take the opportunity of tomorrow’s new moon to launch your wishes to the Universe and believe in your ability to achieve them.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Taurus, you continue to be blessed by the stars in both sentimental and financial matters. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to live a beautiful story due to fear of others’ opinions or your own prejudices. Life is short, and sometimes being too rigid with social conventions can hold you back. Don’t worry too much about the future and focus on enjoying the present. Tomorrow’s new moon is a chance to challenge preconceived ideas and live life on your terms. Remember to save money, but also allow yourself to spend it.

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Today, Thursday, just before the new moon, you are especially intuitive, serene, and calm, Gemini. Take advantage of this beautiful moment to write down your dreams and desires so that you don’t forget them. It is a wonderful day to reconnect with old friends, spend time with your children, or go on a date without expectations. You are in a phase of reunion with yourself, and freedom may be the feeling that calls to you the most.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): After a period of emotional upheaval, Cancer, today you finally feel serene and calm with clear ideas. Focus on your work because great opportunities await you this new season. It is also a good day to open a savings account as you have many trips, plans, and courses you want to pursue. This is a great time for love as well. Use tomorrow’s new moon to communicate your desires, doubts, and fears to the Universe. The answers lie within you.

Leo (July 23 to August 22): Leo, today you begin to feel your typical positive and enjoyable energy returning. You are aligned with yourself and others favor you. There may be a relationship from your past that is still unclear or undefined. Don’t worry, things will flow naturally. In the workplace, be cautious and avoid overspending this month.

Virgo (August 23 to September 22): Dear Virgo, you have a special energy of change, progress, and action. Embrace the new and face challenges with confidence. Tomorrow’s new moon favors you, so review your dreams, desires, and doubts today and release them to the Universe tomorrow with a small ritual. This will be a time of special abundance for you in every sense.

Libra (September 23 to October 22): It has been a week of many emotions, Libra, some difficult but mostly positive. Perhaps someone special has appeared in your life. Don’t put expectations on it, simply let yourself go and let life flow. Live in the present moment and embrace what life brings you. Today, before the full moon, indulge in activities that evoke strong emotions, such as listening to music or dancing.

Scorpio (October 23 to November 21): Scorpio, you may feel a bit low in energy today after an intense week. Take this time to rest and calm your feelings. Tomorrow’s new moon will bring relaxation and renewed energy.

Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21): Sagittarius, today is a day to reflect on what you truly value in life. Is your work worth the amount of effort you put in? Is your relationship fulfilling and conflict-free? Are you happy with your current living situation? Don’t settle and remember that change is always possible. Express your wishes tomorrow during the new moon.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 19): Capricorn, the tension from the past few days begins to soften. You will find it easier to make decisions and know which path to follow. Take note of your finances and try to save more as unexpected expenses or investments may be on the horizon.

Aquarius (January 20 to February 18): Aquarius, you have had an interesting week, coming to terms with reality and showing maturity in your actions. This balance will help you manage the ups and downs that arise from your unconventional ideas. Embrace change and progress.

