Title: Hangzhou Villagers Celebrate Asian Games with Cultural Extravaganza

Date: July 7, 2023

Hangzhou, China – In anticipation of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games, two villages in Hangzhou City, Xuanjiabu and Sancun, hosted a special cultural event titled “Welcome to the Asian Games and Share Wealth to the Future” on July 4. The event aimed to promote rural culture, enrich the spiritual and cultural life of villagers, and create a warm atmosphere for the Asian Games scheduled for 2023.

The Cultural Auditorium of Xuanjiabu Village and the Cultural Auditorium of Sancun Village, located in Jiubao Street, Shangcheng District, collaborated with the Hangzhou Sing and Dance Group to present a magnificent “cultural feast” for the local community.

The festivities began with a captivating chorus of “We Are All Dream Chasers,” followed by enchanting solo dances, solos, duets, and other splendid performances. The actors’ breathtaking talents and the familiarity of the songs garnered high praise from the audience. The highlight of the evening was the performance of the Asian Games anthem, “Asian Heroes + Waiting for You,” which stirred the crowd’s energy. In an interactive moment, the singer handed the microphone to the audience to join in a collective rendition.

The audience was also mesmerized by the elegant dance performance of “Red Clouds in the Sky,” a revolutionary-themed dance. A total of 12 diverse programs were showcased, receiving continuous applause from the enthusiastic crowd. Attendees were left yearning for more, even after the conclusion of the performances, demonstrating the event’s resounding success.

By integrating the spirit of the Asian Games into the program, the event utilized literature and art to allow ordinary citizens to experience the culture and spirit of the Games up close. Villagers were afforded the opportunity to appreciate the diversity of cultural offerings, thereby fostering a cultural appreciation among the locals. This endeavor not only created a vibrant rural cultural atmosphere but also embodied the principle of “spiritual prosperity together.”

The event welcomed innumerable attendees, illustrating the eagerness of both villagers and city dwellers to partake in the Asian Games celebration. The local villagers expressed their gratitude for the enriching experience, emphasizing that such events provide a unique opportunity to revel in the charm of art and culture.

The Hangzhou Asian Games, set to take place in 2023, promises to be a momentous occasion for the city and its residents. Through fostering a close connection between the Games and the local communities, Hangzhou strives to strengthen the cultural fabric of its society.

Author: Cheng Huiyu

