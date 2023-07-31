Embraer and Latam have career and study opportunities

Photo: Alexandre Barros

It’s not just a vacancy, but having a good education, that makes a lot of difference in the job market today. The fact is that good professionals are sought at all times, and in the aeronautical area it is no different.

Latam is looking for professionals with different profiles and experience levels to work on its line maintenance at 25 airports, in addition to the Latam MRO installed in São Carlos (SP).

The company is looking for professionals to work as Technical Assistant, Jr. Mechanic, Full Mechanic, Senior Mechanic and Specialist Mechanic. Of the nearly 300 vacancies foreseen until December, more than 90 should be destined to the operations of the modern Maintenance Center of Latam (CML) at the airport of Guarulhos, with more than 65 thousand square meters available for inspections, routine repairs and engine tests at the main hub (connection center) of the company.

The Latam MRO in São Carlos (SP) projects 70 vacancies for those who want to work at the base responsible for more than 50% of all scheduled maintenance on the Latam group’s aircraft. The remaining vacancies are spread across 25 other airports with regular operations by Latam Brasil: Congonhas (SP), Brasília (DF), Santos Dumont (RJ), Porto Alegre (RS), Belo Horizonte/Confins (MG), Manaus (AM) , Salvador (BA), Viracopos (SP), Goiânia (GO), Cuiabá (MT), Vitória (ES), Porto Seguro (BA), Maceió (AL), Uberlândia (MG), Teresina (PI), São José do Rio Preto (SP), Ilhéus (BA), Chapecó (SC), Jaguaruna (SC), Sinop (MT), Juazeiro do Norte (CE), Jericoacoara (CE), Petrolina (PE) and Vitória da Conquista (BA).

The number of vacancies for each position varies according to the needs of each base of the company. The benefits package for new employees includes medical and dental assistance; academic aid; consigned; life insurance; food stamps; meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, in addition to the discount airline ticket program to enjoy Latam’s domestic and international destinations.

Hiring will take place throughout the year; interested parties should follow the opening of the selection processes in www.vagas.com.br

Embraer, on the other hand, opened enrollment for the 32nd class of the Engineering Specialization Program (PEE), a professional master’s degree to accelerate the career of male and female engineers who want to deepen their knowledge in the aerospace sector. There are 45 vacancies available for candidates from all over Brazil who can register until September 3rd through the link: https://embraer.com/br/pt/pee

The academic specialization, carried out in partnership with the Instituto Tecnológico de Aeronáutica (ITA), lasts 18 months and offers a grant in the amount of R$ 5,000, with a 20% readjustment in the second year, among other benefits. Classes are planned to start in February 2024.

More than 1,670 professionals from 105 universities in 20 Brazilian states have been through the program since its creation in 2001. The average number of participants hired by Embraer is 96%.

The selected candidates will participate in a course and training activities in the company’s Product Development and Process Engineering areas, in São José dos Campos (SP), in addition to specializing in aeronautical fundamentals and projects, with activities and topics on Industry 4.0, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Project Prototyping.

All training is provided by Embraer professionals, ITA professors and consultants, with the right to a professional master’s degree in Aeronautical Engineering, recognized by CAPES/MEC. Among the prerequisites for the selection process are advanced English and graduation between 2021 and 2023 in aeronautics or aerospace, environmental, automotive, civil, computing, control and automation, electrical, electronics, energy, physics, manufacturing, maintenance, materials, mechanics, mechatronics, metallurgy, mines, naval, nuclear, petroleum, production, chemistry, robotics, systems, software and telecommunications and transport.

