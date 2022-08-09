Birth and growth of “cratfivism”

The embroideries of the Suffragettes anticipated what in 2003 would have been codified as “craftivism” by the writer Betsy Greer, that is a political activism made also through domestic occupations such as sewing, knitwear and precisely embroidery. On platforms like Etsy, in recent years the examples of craftivism have multiplied exponentially, especially after the lockdown that generated a powerful rediscovery of manual activities, also as a way to psychic well-being: Rebel Embroidery Italy offers feminist-inspired embroidery kits, such as The Feminist Stich or Hook Needle and Soul, just to name three of hundreds of cases.

Anti-Trump embroidery also on the grandmother’s doilies

But the size of political embroidery does not remain a private affair: “Tiny Pricks Project” was the name of the project by the textile artist Diana Weymar, who published her works on her Instagram profile during the campaign for the 2020 US presidential election. Donald Trump’s most incredible phrases (for example, “I am a very stable genius”) embroidered on grandma’s linen handkerchiefs, pillows or doilies.

Badasscrossstitch embroidered doily

The same form of protest against Trump was shared by Hannah Hill and Shannon Downey, a well-known artist and followed on Instagram with her profile @Badasscrossstitch, in which she proposes her political protest embroidery works. On the other hand, she describes herself like this: “I’m queer, anti-racist. feminist, anti-capitalist, politically committed. My art generally stands out against white supremacy, patriarchy and capitalism ». It was she who in 2017 went viral on social networks with the embroidery of her “Boys Will Be Boys”, created for the #MeToo movement and then worn by various celebrities such as Emily Ratajkowski, Willow Smith and Zoë Kravitz. Also in the United States, in Philadelphia, Stacey Lee Webber has been embroidering dollar bills for over ten years and her most recent project is entitled “Insurrection Bills”, where protective nets, bricks and flames in front of the White House, but also balaclavas sewn on faces of presidents, tell the drama of the assault on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Artistic and collective projects all over the world

Embroideries that are art, such as those of the Irish Ursula Burke, who in 2017 presented her work “Embroidery Frieze (The Politicians)”, where on panels inspired by embroidery from the Baroque period were represented moments of protest against politicians, taken by Worldwide.

Ursula Burke

Then there is Rachel Dedman’s interesting research work on the political implications and meanings of Palestinian women’s embroidery pre and post 1948, the year of the birth of the state of Israel, entitled “At the Seams: A Political History of Palestinian Embroidery ”, Which was also an exhibition in Beirut, while Rufina Bazlova, a Belarusian artist, talks about resistance to government repression with white and red embroidery, typical colors of the country. Threads that capture and together free, such as those of the embroidery and textile works collected in the Stitched Voices platform, which in recent years has collected textile protest projects in countries and areas of conflict such as Northern Ireland, Chile, Mexico, but also Wales. The needles have finally stopped pricking only the fingers: their target today are minds, hearts and consciences.