The emerging footwear brand New Directions to the Parallel Dimension (NDPD for short) was officially launched a few days ago, and its first shoe “NDPD: 1100°C” aroused our interest.

According to the brand’s official Instagram, the pair of shoes inspired by the Air Jordan 1 is “from 2333, and its outsole was worn by interdimensional travel.” In fact, the marketing context of NDPD is similar to brands such as Kool Ky, One In the Chamber, and John Geiger Co. In addition to the shoe shape and color matching referring to Air Jordan 1 “Chicago”, there are many details similar to other brands – such as The flame pattern of the shoe body is similar to the Block Runner produced by 4Hunnid; while the wear and melting of the midsole and outsole are similar to those of Maison Margiela and Mihara Yasuhiro.

NDPD: 1100°C will be sold exclusively at ArtScience Museum Sneakertopia on April 8th, in a limited edition of 50 pairs regardless of high or low top, priced at $700.

