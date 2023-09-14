Emerging Musicians Collaborate to Create Inspiring Theme Song for Hangzhou Asian Games

Berklee College of Music and China Conservatory of Music Collaborate for Hangzhou Asian Games Theme Song

Recently, students from the Global Music Education Alliance, currently studying at Berklee College of Music and China Conservatory of Music, have joined forces to compose the theme song for the upcoming 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics torch and the blockbuster movie “Changjin Lake.” These young musicians, including the talented Feng Tianyi, who contributed to the success of the “Changjin Lake” theme song, have now released a new composition titled “Heart to Heart” for the Hangzhou Asian Games.

“Heart to Heart” is a collaboration between emerging singer-songwriters Li Xiang and Li Qi from Boston, Feng Tianyi, and Aisha from Berklee College of Music. It showcases the brilliant performances of outstanding musicians from both China and the United States.

Named after the theme slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Games, “Heart to Heart @ Future Heart to Heart Fusion Aida Future,” the song exhibits Feng Tianyi’s incorporation of the Pingtan tune style to reflect the local music characteristics of Hangzhou. The fusion of Eastern and Western music in the song adds a refreshing touch, while the addition of traditional Chinese instruments such as pipa, suona, and bamboo flute highlights the uniqueness of Chinese national musical instruments.

“Heart to Heart” aims to convey the common aspirations of cheering for the athletes at the Hangzhou Asian Games and humanity’s pursuit of friendship and peace. The song also wishes for the success of the games, hoping that it will create a beautiful rainbow over the arena.

The collaboration between Berklee College of Music and China Conservatory of Music for the Hangzhou Asian Games theme song represents a meaningful merging of talents from both countries. Their contribution is sure to enhance the atmosphere and spirit of the games, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.

[责编：董腾飞]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

