Emerging talents, the first ITS Arcademy museum in Trieste

In Italy, thanks to a painful cultural stigma, a real fashion museum does not yet exist, but the decentralized vocation of individuals continues to produce important initiatives.

In Trieste, a frontier place in every respect, the ITS Arcademy – Museum of Art in Fashion was inaugurated on 4 May, the first museum dedicated to the creativity of emerging talents. The initiative, pioneering and proudly lateral to the plans of the national fashion system, but precisely for this reason open and free of borders or barriers, is the result of more than twenty years of work by Barbara Franchin and her team, expressed primarily through a contest , International Talent Support, whose first edition took place in 2002.

Its Arcademy library (photo Massimo Gardone)

It was precisely the unique harvest of material collected and accumulated over the years – the portfolios, i.e. the presentation of projects on paper, often in the most imaginative forms; and then of course the clothes, with a complete outfit donated by each of the finalists who passed through Trieste – to push Franchin, true pasionaria, champion of pure and raw talent, to create a museum.

Museo of its own kind, of course: because ITS Arcademy is, as the name of invention suggests, a bit of an ark that it guards, a bit of an academy where you learn: by looking at the work of others or by practicing textile creativity in the small tailoring workshop that acts as an appendix to the exhibition space. ITS Arcademy was born as a place of exchange, experimentation, education and training. The inaugural exhibition, curated by the excellent Olivier Saillard, summarizes the twenty years of the competition by grouping the creations into sections that highlight the expressive power of budding authors.

Its Arcademy, Maiko Takeda (photo by Massimo Gardone)

The uniqueness of Arcademy lies in fact in the creative and emotional specificity of the materials collected: a still image of inventions conceived at school, a moment before becoming professionals and adults, therefore at the peak of freedom. This purity, sometimes even poignant, comes straight and clear to the viewer, in an experience full of pathoswhich is the real acronym of Franchin and his team, which has always made ITS a sui generis entity.