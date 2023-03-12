Home Entertainment Emeterio Farías and his memories of “el Hacha” Ludueña
“He was the player that Julio Grondona always wanted to bring to Independiente”, evoked the former president of the Cordovan Football League.

Emeterio Farías, former president of the Cordoba Soccer League, knew a lot about the recently deceased Luis Antonio Ludueña, the unforgettable “Hacha”. Not only because of his connection to Talleres as a player, but also because of everything he meant for San Lorenzo, one of the most traditional clubs in the LCF.

In a contact with Mundo D, Farías remembered it with emotional words. “It is very difficult to talk about a person that one has appreciated as much as El Hacha, who was a symbol of Córdoba and an outstanding player. And also, as a person, he was a very humble human being, loved by everyone, who did not look at the color of the shirt to have a chat with someone, ”he commented.

“I remember that Julio Grondona (former president of the AFA and Independiente) told me that the player he always dreamed of having in Independiente was Ludueña and that Amadeo Nuccetelli never wanted to sell it to him. It’s just that Hacha was very Cordoba, he didn’t want to leave Córdoba. He always went to the League to renew his grandchildren’s cards and he told me: ‘Don’t be mad at me. I am not from Talleres, I am a fan of San Lorenzo’. He was a beloved son of the Cordovan Football League, due to his always-on relationship with the Turks club, ”Emeterio evoked.

“Córdoba soccer lovers will always remember him with great affection and respect,” Farías closed.

