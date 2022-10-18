To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the release of the classic “The Eminem Show”, following the first wave of peripheral series and special edition albums released at the end of May, this time Eminem has launched the second anniversary costume with a unique 2000s style, from the lyrics at that time. , photography concept, modeling inspiration, the first to debut a variety of T-shirts, hoodies.

“The Eminem Show” was released on May 26, 2002. It not only sold an astonishing 27 million copies, but also climbed the best-selling album in the United States and the world that year. The status of the God of Quick Mouth is indeed one of the indispensable masterpieces in the history of hip-hop music.

“The Eminem Show” 20th anniversary merchandise Drop 2 will be available on Thursday, October 20th through Eminem’s website. In addition to a variety of printed tops, there are also limited edition prints, framed red ties, etc. Interested readers You may wish to pay more attention.