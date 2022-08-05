Original title: Eminem suddenly released “Curtain Call 2”! 35 songs in total!

Eminem’s Best Collection “Curtain Call 2” Released Today 🔥

A collection of the biggest hits from 2005 to 2022, including some unreleased tracks! 35 songs in total!

Recently our brand MAYBE SWAG, alsoA new tribute to Eminem has been added~

Inspired by Eminem’s “8mile”, the classic picture of Eminem winning the battle in “8Mile” is hand-painted. The date of 2002 also represents the release date of “8Mile”.

A treasure shop:MAYBE SWAG

up to daterecommend

Rap circle丨The champion of “Peak Showdown” is born, and many people speak! The old uncle appeared on CCTV again, two Beef finale, VaVa reversed?

“The Peak Showdown” is really the finale tonight! A large number of Rapper + four big coffee appeared! !

After Zhao Chenlong was scolded for plagiarism, he started a new Diss mode! Direct Diss counterattack one-on-two?

Public number: SWAG Simon

The latest rap hip hop news

.

Remember to click “Like” and “Watching”! Thanks!Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: