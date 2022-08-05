Home Entertainment Eminem suddenly releases Curtain Call 2! 35 songs in total! _mile_rap_peak
Eminem suddenly releases Curtain Call 2! 35 songs in total!

Eminem suddenly releases Curtain Call 2! 35 songs in total! _mile_rap_peak

Original title: Eminem suddenly released “Curtain Call 2”! 35 songs in total!

Eminem’s Best Collection “Curtain Call 2” Released Today 🔥

A collection of the biggest hits from 2005 to 2022, including some unreleased tracks! 35 songs in total!

Recently our brand MAYBE SWAG, alsoA new tribute to Eminem has been added~

Inspired by Eminem’s “8mile”, the classic picture of Eminem winning the battle in “8Mile” is hand-painted. The date of 2002 also represents the release date of “8Mile”.

Rap circle丨The champion of “Peak Showdown” is born, and many people speak! The old uncle appeared on CCTV again, two Beef finale, VaVa reversed?

“The Peak Showdown” is really the finale tonight! A large number of Rapper + four big coffee appeared! !

After Zhao Chenlong was scolded for plagiarism, he started a new Diss mode! Direct Diss counterattack one-on-two?

See also  Philip Morris Italy is looking for startups to innovate the agricultural tobacco supply chain

