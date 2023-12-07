Emma Coronel Aispuro Unveils New Blonde Look on Instagram After Release from Prison

Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of notorious drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, has surprised her Instagram followers with a bold new look. Less than three months after her release from prison, Coronel shared photos of her striking transformation on December 6, 2023. The 34-year-old former beauty queen opted for a fresh blonde ombré style, a departure from her long-standing deep black hair.

The new look was created by stylist Sergio Fernando Arévalo, who took to social media to showcase his work on Coronel. This isn’t the first time she’s ventured into blonde territory, as she previously sported light-colored hair before serving time in a US prison for drug trafficking, criminal association, and money laundering.

The timing of Coronel’s new look is particularly noteworthy, coinciding with a court order to modify the terms of her release. The Federal Court of the District of Columbia has mandated that she must now subject herself to searches at any time, with or without a search warrant, by law enforcement or probation officers. Additionally, she is required to allow authorities access to her property, including her home, vehicles, and electronic devices, as well as provide access to her financial records.

Coronel’s surprising transformation and the legal developments have sparked widespread interest and conversation on social media. Her public reemergence has reignited public scrutiny of her connections to the criminal underworld and her ongoing legal battles.

