Emma Coronel, Wife of “El Chapo” Guzmán, Returns to Social Media After Release from Prison

Emma Coronel, the wife of notorious drug trafficker Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, has wasted no time in reactivating her social life since regaining her freedom. After being behind bars in the United States, she recently launched an alternative Instagram account and has been attending public events. Emma’s lawyer, Mariel Colón, announced the creation of her new profile, inviting Internet users to follow her. The account, which currently has nearly 2,900 followers, lacks a profile photo but features two publications. One of the posts includes a quote that reads, “Never challenge a woman who has nothing to lose. When she lost everything, she also lost fear.” It is presumed that this quote may refer to her legal situation in the US, as she will remain on supervised release for the next 48 months. The new account has received positive comments, with well-wishers expressing their support for her new journey. Emma only follows four profiles on her new account, including those of her lawyer, a presenter, and a singer. It is unclear whether she will continue using her verified Instagram account, which has over 760,000 followers, as her last post was made almost three years ago. Emma Coronel regained her freedom on September 13 after being sentenced to three years in prison and four years of supervised release for drug trafficking activities related to the Sinaloa Cartel. She had been held in two detention centers in the US before being accepted into a halfway house in Los Angeles. Just days after her release, she attended a party in Los Angeles on September 15.

