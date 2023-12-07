Emma Coronel’s New Look: A Blonde Transformation

Emma Coronel, the wife of infamous drug lord Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán, has made headlines once again, this time for surprising her Instagram followers with a fresh and youthful new look. Less than three months after being released from prison, Coronel shared photographs on the social media platform, revealing her dramatic change of style.

In the images, the 34-year-old former beauty queen and model can be seen sporting a blonde hair color, achieved using the ombré technique, which gradually transitions from dark roots to a lighter shade at the ends. The new look was created by celebrity stylist Sergio Fernando Arévalo, who proudly shared the results of his work on social media.

This isn’t the first time Coronel has experimented with a blonde look. Before her incarceration for drug trafficking, she had previously showcased her lighter locks in public images, including a series of wedding dress photos. However, her recent appearance on social networks has not only drawn attention for her new hairstyle but also due to the timing of her post.

The same day that Coronel revealed her new look, a Federal Court in the District of Columbia announced modifications to the precautionary measures under which she is subject. These measures include submitting to personal and property searches by law enforcement and probation officers, as well as providing authorization for the authorities to review her financial status and supporting documentation.

The reappearance of Coronel on social media, coupled with the court’s order to modify her precautionary measures, has stirred up speculation about her future and further fueled public interest in the controversial figure. Regardless of the circumstances, Coronel’s new look has undoubtedly made her the subject of widespread conversation once again.