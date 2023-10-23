Emmanuel Delights Dominican Audience with ‘Emmanuel Live All The Hits’ Concert

Mexican Singer Emmanuel Delights Audience in Sold-Out Concert in the Dominican Republic

The renowned Mexican singer, Emmanuel, captivated the audience at the Eduardo Brito National Theater during his recent concert titled “Emmanuel Live All The Hits”. The artist, who has a special connection with the Dominican public, expressed his joy and gratitude for being able to perform live for his fans.

The concert kicked off with Emmanuel’s rendition of the popular songs “Corazón de melao” and “No he poder verte”, which was recorded as a duet with singer-songwriter Juan Luis Guerra. From there, Emmanuel took the audience on a journey through his most iconic songs, engaging them in a memorable show.

Backed by a group of talented Cuban musicians and accompanied by impressive lighting and visual effects, Emmanuel created an atmosphere filled with romance and energy. He performed hits like “It was still raining outside”, “Poor devil”, “I want to sleep tired”, and “Stop it now”, which kept the audience enthralled.

At one point during the concert, Emmanuel took a more intimate approach and performed sitting in a chair. He sang heartfelt songs like “This sad guitar”, “I have a lot to learn from you”, and a unique blend of bachata and Mexican ranchera in “They want me to forget”.

Emmanuel also took the opportunity to share stories behind some of his songs. For example, he revealed that “Enséñame” is a song he sings to Jesus Christ, expressing his belief that true peace can only be found in God. He also explained the inspiration behind “This stubborn heart”, which he dedicated to a girl he admired during his school days.

With each costume change, Emmanuel returned to the stage with renewed energy. The audience danced and sang along to hits like “Hay que arrimar el alma” and “The beautiful lady”. As the concert seemed to come to an end, the audience eagerly awaited an encore, and Emmanuel did not disappoint.

Returning to the stage in striking red and black costumes, Emmanuel performed his popular song “Although I don’t know who he is”. The audience was on their feet, fully engaged in the electrifying performance. The concert concluded with the unforgettable song “The Last Moon”, as Emmanuel disappeared from the stage under a giant projected moon, leaving the audience in awe.

In just under two hours, Emmanuel showcased his immense talent and proved why he has been a beloved artist for decades. His music resonated with the audience, who left the theater with lasting memories of a truly extraordinary concert experience.

Emmanuel’s concert in the Dominican Republic was a resounding success, leaving fans eagerly anticipating his next visit to the country. With his powerful voice and charismatic stage presence, the Mexican singer continues to captivate audiences around the world.

