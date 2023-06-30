Home » Emmanuel Horvilleur premiered “I would give you”, his new single
Emmanuel Horvilleur premiered "I would give you", his new single

The singer and songwriter Emmanuel Horvilleur premiered the single and video of «I would give you»the second preview of his next studio album that he will present live on September 30 at Obras Sanitarias.

Written and composed by Horvilleur himself and with co-production of Cítrico, the single is a hymn to love, a mid-tempo that is supported by funk and the velvety voice of the interpreter.

Here Emma sings of love as a couple, but also to brotherly love: giving and receiving. “’I would give you’ is a song that touches on the theme of bartering in love. It is to give. How good it is to receive breakfast in bed”, said the author about the successor to “I am the disco”the first single from his upcoming album.

Directed by Martín De León, the video clip is an elegant sequence shot starring Emmanuel and his son André Horvilleur who play the chefs of a restaurant illuminated by music.

two years after his celebrated audiovisual project “Pitada”, in which he toured the best of his solo repertoire in acoustic versions played live in a natural environment, el ex Illya Kuryaki and The Valderramas confirmed the arrival of a new project with which he will cover different genres and sounds.


