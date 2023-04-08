two friends of Emily Rodrigues Santos Gomes (26)the young Brazilian woman who died when she fell from a sixth floor in the Retiro neighborhood of Buenos Aires on March 30, a fact for which a businessman remains in custody, assured this Friday afternoon that the victim “she didn’t kill herself, they killed her”and demanded that “all witnesses” who were in the apartment “Go testify, so that the truth is known.”

Brenda and Vanessa Emmily’s friends told the channel A24 that the young woman, on the day of her death, went to the businessman’s apartment Francisco Saenz Valiente (52) “Clearly deceived by Juliana (37), because she was a friend. Because if Emmily was invited to an after party and she didn’t know anyone, she wasn’t going“.

“When she’s out there in that awkward situation, Emmily thinks, knowing her as her friend, she wants to go, she doesn’t care about anything, she wants to go and she wants to go and the horror that is heard in the audios begins there (from 911 calls) and they end up killing her, because Emmily didn’t kill herself, they killed her”, the young woman asserted.

In this sense, he pointed out that “if there had been a psychotic break, Juliana would have gone to help her friend, the other two friends would not have left.”

Regarding the businessman Sáenz Valiente, Brenda pointed out that “I didn’t know him, I didn’t even know his last name“and that her friend”never mentioned it to him” even though she “he counted everything”.

“We want justice and the only thing we ask here is that the truth be known, that all the witnesses who were there that day speak, that they go to testify, that they show their faces“concluded the friend of Emmily Rodrigues.

This Thursday one of the audios of the calls to the 911 carried out prior to the fall of Rodrigues, in which Sáenz Valiente told the Police that the young woman was “like possessed“.

While last weekend, the arrested businessman insisted on his investigative statement that the young Brazilian had a “outbreak“and threw himself into the void through a window, judicial sources reported.

The investigation was carried out by the judge of the case, Martín Del Viso, who subrogates the Criminal and Correctional Court 31, and the prosecutor 10 of the same jurisdiction, Santiago Vismara.

“The defendant maintained the same initial version that he gave to the Police. That the girl had a kind of psychotic break, that she became aggressive and that she looked for a window to jump into the void“, legal sources told telam.

After testifying, Sáenz Valiente He was detained while waiting for Judge Del Viso to resolve his procedural situation within ten days.

For its part, the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office 10, temporarily in charge of Vismara, issued last Monday, through the website Fiscales.gob.ar, a statement regarding the investigation of the accused, although without giving many details. .

“In the framework of the case, on Saturday, April 1, an investigative statement was taken from a 52-year-old man, owner of the apartment where the victim fell, who is still detained. The investigation is ongoing and with different measures to produce,” the prosecution said.

According to what they managed to reconstruct the investigations through the accounts of witnesses, on the night of Wednesday, March 29, Sáenz Valiente went to dinner with a group of friends, among whom was a young woman, also Brazilian like the victim, with whom have been friends for four years and that he was present on Thursday the 30th when the event occurred.

This young woman, whose initials are JMM and who is 37 years old, took the victim Rodrígues as a guest for the first time to this type of dinner.

Already in the early hours of Thursday, the businessman, together with his friend JMM, Rodrigues and a third woman also a friend of the group that had attended dinner, went to the apartment on the sixth floor of the building on Calle Libertad 1542, in Retiro, to meters from the Patio Bullrich shopping mall.

It is believed that at that point the third woman who had attended had already withdrawnTherefore, Sáenz Valiente, her friend and Rodrigues remained in the apartment.

According to what was reported by the defendant now, by the other Brazilian and by witnesses, the young woman was very aggressive and tried to open a window that faces the front of the building, but since she could not, she reached a window in a room that overlooks the building. to the apple lung and threw himself.

Neighbors of the building called 911 and personnel from the 1A Neighborhood Police Station went to the place and found Rodrigues’s body in an area that was difficult to access.

A SAME ambulance helped the victim and transferred her to the Fernández hospital, but arrived deceased.

