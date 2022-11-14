For children whose native language is Chinese, if they want to seize the sensitive period of language and adapt to the second language, they need to increase more opportunities to contact English in their daily life. Watching English animations is very helpful for children’s English enlightenment education. A high-quality original English cartoon will become a “good teacher and friend” to accompany children in their spare time.As a part of Douban with a score of 9.7Emmy Award Winning Animation，《bluey” (Bluey) is the best choice for parents to help preschool children in English enlightenment.





Interesting plot close to life

Bluey, commissioned by BBC Studios and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (Australian Broadcasting Corporation), co-produced by the multi-Emmy award-winning Australian Ludo Studio, tells the story of a 6-year-old blue Australian cattle dog. An interesting life story between Bluey and family and friends. Bluey and her 5-year-old sister Bingo have countless creative ideas, inventing all kinds of whimsical little games every day, and their father, an archaeologist, often works from home and takes care of the baby. As a father of two children, he is extremely patient and a “confidant friend” of the children. The airport security screener’s mom, Chili, is gentle and caring, and always handles all the troubles in Bluey and Bingo’s life without a hitch. The 7-minute plot of each episode focuses on the relaxed, warm and happy real life of preschool children’s families. The rhythm is short and brisk, the content is interesting and fun, and the attractive plot is more helpful to stimulate children’s interest in further learning English.

Moderately difficult to express

As an English soundtrack animation, the cartoon “Bluey” has a pure pronunciation, a calm speech rate and a basic vocabulary. It restores the dialogue plot of preschool children’s daily life without involving difficult English idioms and dialects, making it easier for children to familiarize themselves with the authentic expressions of daily English expressions. Choosing this excellent book for your child can not only cultivate your child’s sense of English, but also help your child increase their vocabulary of English words step by step, allowing them to immerse themselves in a relaxed and happy plot while watching and learning!





Outstanding ratings and continuous praise

Since its premiere in 2018, “Bluey” has quickly swept the global family with its authentic, witty, and resonant modern family interactions, and its ratings have hit record highs. Listed as one of the three most popular children’s animations on Disney Channel in the United States in 2021, it has attracted more than 600 million viewers around the world on YouTube. Both Douban and IMDb have scored 9.7 points in both seasons. It has been broadcast in more than 60 countries and regions around the world. .





At present, this excellent children’s animation has been launched for three seasons, and viewers can go to major video platforms to search for “Blue” to watch.



252