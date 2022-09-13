Listen to the audio version of the article

The most awaited ceremony in the universe of the small screen: the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, the “Television Oscars”, took place this night, which saw the awarding of numerous products loved by the Italian public as well.

After the technical awards, announced a week ago, the turn of the most prestigious awards has arrived, starting with the one for the best drama series, which went to the splendid “Succession”, which thus repeats the success of 2020 and the victory at the Golden Globes of this year.

Now in its third season, “Succession” (produced by HBO) is one of the most interesting and exciting works on a family unit ever to appear on the small screen: the many figurines are fully deserved, but we would have appreciated in the same way (and perhaps also more) a victory in the equally memorable last season of “Better Call Saul”. Another encore is that of “Ted Lasso”, best comedy series in 2021 with the first season, and now capable of repeating itself with an even more second year funny than the previous one. Without doubt it is one of the most important titles distributed on Apple TV +

«Ted Lasso»

Best Miniseries

As for the best miniseries, “The White Lotus” got the better of its main contenders, “Dopesick” and “The Dropout”, perhaps for the best character construction on stage.

«The White Lotus»

Actresses and actors

The best actress in a drama series is the diva Zendaya for the second season of “Euphoria”, a series created by the good Sam Levinson, which had already brought the American actress a first Emmy in 2020. Best actor in a drama series is the South Korean Lee Jung-jae, who exploits the success of “Squid Game”, surpassing, among others, two of the main faces of “Succession”, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. Even in the latter case, however, he probably still deserved to plus the Bob Odenkirk statuette for the all too neglected last season of “Better Call Saul”.