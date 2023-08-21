Emmy-Winning Actor Ron Cephas Jones, Known for ‘This Is Us,’ Dies at 66

Beloved Actor Ron Cephas Jones Passes Away at 66

Ron Cephas Jones, a veteran American stage and television actor, has tragically died at the age of 66. The news was confirmed by his manager, Dan Spilo, who announced that Jones passed away due to complications from a long-standing lung problem. Jones, best known for his role in the hit TV series “This Is Us,” had a successful career and was a two-time Emmy winner.

Dan Fogelman, the writer and creator of “This Is Us,” also expressed his condolences and confirmed the actor’s passing. However, neither Fogelman nor Spilo provided specific details regarding the time and place of his death.

Born in New Jersey, Jones faced adversity during his youth, experiencing homelessness before eventually finding success as a respected theater and television actor. Throughout his career, he portrayed a range of tough, weathered, and tender characters, drawing from his own personal experiences.

In 2020, Jones underwent a double lung transplant after battling with chronic obstructive lung disease for years. Despite health challenges, he continued to thrive in the entertainment industry.

Jones will forever be remembered for his remarkable portrayal of William “Shakespeare” Hill in the highly acclaimed drama series “This Is Us.” His character, a former drug addict with terminal cancer, reconnects with his son’s adoptive family in a heartwarming and emotional storyline.

Fellow cast member Sterling K. Brown, who played Randall Pearson, expressed profound grief over the loss of Jones. On Instagram, Brown referred to him as “one of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen.” He mournfully added, “The world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved and will be missed.”

Jones’ exceptional performance on “This Is Us” earned him critical acclaim and recognition within the industry. He won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 and 2020 and received additional nominations.

The news of Ron Cephas Jones’ passing has deeply touched his colleagues, friends, and fans around the world. He leaves behind a lasting legacy as a talented and compassionate actor who brought depth and authenticity to each of his performances.

