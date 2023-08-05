After years of anticipation, Chinese actor Mu Junye was publicly reunited with the iconic big S screen on a recent episode of a popular Chinese variety show. The emotional moment brought tears to the actor’s eyes as he reminisced about his journey in the entertainment industry and the impact that the big S screen has had on his career.

Mu Junye, who rose to fame after participating in a talent show in 2015, revealed that it has always been his dream to perform on the big S screen. However, due to various reasons, he had never had the opportunity to do so until now. The actor expressed his gratitude for finally being given the chance to stand in front of the legendary screen.

The big S screen, known for its distinctive shape and captivating visuals, has become a symbol of success and recognition in the Chinese entertainment industry. Many artists aspire to have their faces projected on this iconic screen as it signifies a major milestone in their career.

During the episode, Mu Junye took a moment to reflect on his journey as an actor. He shared the challenges he had faced and the sacrifices he had made to pursue his dreams. The emotional reunion with the big S screen served as a reminder of all the hard work he had put in to reach this point.

The actor’s emotional reaction resonated with the audience and viewers at home. Many took to social media to share their own experiences and express their admiration for Mu Junye’s perseverance and dedication to his craft.

Fans of Mu Junye also expressed their joy and excitement for him on various online platforms. They praised his talent and resilience, and expressed their hope that this reunion with the big S screen would open up even more opportunities for him in the future.

The reunion with the big S screen not only brought tears to Mu Junye’s eyes but also served as a reminder of the significance and impact that the screen holds in the entertainment industry. It symbolizes the dreams and aspirations of countless artists who strive for recognition and success.

As Mu Junye continues to pursue his acting career, this reunion with the big S screen marks a significant chapter in his journey. It is a moment that will be remembered by both the actor and his fans as a testament to his hard work, passion, and dedication to his craft.

