empowerment, seduction and tears of emotion

Jimena Barón lit up the last Friday of June to the rhythm of her Mala Sangre Tour at the Quality Espacio. On the second date of her national tour, the singer took over the stage and turned it into a sequence of racy, hot and powerful scenes.

Jimena’s show had exact choreographies, a seduction that thickened the air and kilos and kilos of empowerment. Without losing her simplicity (the one that she always shows on her social networks), the singer overwhelmed everything in her path and gave a great national show. Bottom line: she brought the movie concept of hers to life and it came out brilliant.

At the beginning of the evening, people from all over the country and from the interior of Córdoba filled the Quality entrances with caps, T-shirts, overalls and headbands with the singer’s name. No one was afraid of the cold because they knew that Jimena would bring the necessary heat to combat it.

Jimena Barón appeared at the Quality space (Facundo Luque / La Voz)

The looks of the fans ranged from silver T-shirts that made dresses to long shiny boots appropriate for the occasion. Almost arriving at 10 p.m., the singer did not go on stage, but the people did not get so impatient, especially when Lizardo Ponce appeared and took his place in the audience.

“We love you Liz!” Shouted the fans, while the influencer looked for his seat with his friends. Some “cholulos” asked him for photos and he gladly gave in. Exclusivity and fame? No, my love, from the town and well from Cordoba.

This is how the Jimena Barón show began in Córdoba

The surprises at the beginning did not end. Before Jimena went on stage, her group of musicians and dancers harangued behind the scenes. The artists gave such a cry that even the public was heard and the adrenaline rushed through the skin at 100 km/h, making the singer’s appearance even more epic.

The curtain was drawn and the sound of a cobra rattle reached the ears of the people. In a matter of seconds, Jimena came on stage and performed Los locos. Let’s remember that last week the 36-year-old singer was fighting a flu that threw her into bed with nebulizations.

In order not to cancel the Córdoba Barón show, he took care of himself at home in the company of his son Momo and his partner Matías Palleiro and in the end he delivered an impeccable concert.

Jimena Barón appeared at the Quality space (Facundo Luque / La Voz)

As she walked around the stage, a cameraman followed her around with a film helmet taking the performer from various angles. The images were shown to the public from the LED screens on the sides. If Jimena wanted Tarantino, here she got it.

The songs from the Mala sangre album were the stars of the night. Cruel and Ruthless (merged with It’s Over and Cement Heart), Friend, Damn Bet and My Funeral topped the list. Later on, old songs like La tonta, Ya quieranan, Quién empecio and Taxi voy took hold.

Jimena Barón, spicy again against Gianinna Maradona and Daniel Osvaldo

In the interlude of some songs, Jimena spoke of sadness, heartbreak, romantic illusion and female empowerment. To avoid talking to the public (and make the show more compact), the singer put together some videos with her voice-over that were projected as subtitles on the stage screen.

In this context, the video/dedication that generated such a stir on social networks reappeared. Before interpreting La araña, the artist recalled her ex-relationship with Gianinna Maradona and Daniel Osvaldo’s infidelity with some forceful words.

Jimena Barón appeared at the Quality space (Facundo Luque / La Voz)

“Good friends don’t fuck their friends’ husbands,” she was heard saying over the loudspeaker, igniting the euphoria of her followers. There were those who felt identified and shouted to get the anger out of her, while others simply supported the singer and questioned the media couple.

The recital continued its course with a greater display of choreographies and songs with sincere lyrics that tell the truths and experiences of Jimena herself, but with a high level of empathy that made people sing each song out loud.

The most emotional moment: Momo’s arrival on stage

As in her show in Buenos Aires, Momo appeared on stage to accompany her mother in Mi felicidad. With his robot helmet (the same one from the official video clip), the young man waited for the last chorus to uncover his face and provoke the howls of the public.

Jimena slowed down a few revolutions and generated so much peace that she felt like she was alone on stage singing with the love of her life. She only connected with her fans last to ask for a big round of applause for Momo. The little boy hugged her mom and didn’t stop looking at her for a second.

The two stayed together to interpret Oro, another of the songs that has Momo as the protagonist. However, the artist could not continue singing because she was moved to tears. Her son hugged her tightly and lovingly asked her to continue singing until the lyrics were finished.

This was followed by the theme What has to last where a party was set up and Jimena’s mother also appeared, with the official merchandising shirt. Around 11 p.m., the singer left the stage, but the audience asked for more.

Jimena Barón paid tribute to Madonna in Córdoba

Coming to the end of the show, Jimena did not want to return to the scene so soon, but her dancers did. Throughout the evening, they embodied Barón’s good and bad love decisions, those that could be compared to those experienced by many other women.

Jimena Barón appeared at the Quality space (Facundo Luque / La Voz)

With style, elegance and a lot of sensuality, the group of artists accompanied the singer with very hot choreographies that surprised the audience. When no more sensuality was expected in the scene, after the final interlude of the concert, the dancers appeared in front of everyone without shirts.

The screams of the people flooded the Quality Space, which saw the scene as a Magic Mike dance. The women went crazy with the sensual movements of the boys who went from here to there to the rhythm of the song “Music” by Madonna.

Minutes later, Jimena returned to the scene (without changing costumes) and joined them in a tribute to the Queen of Pop. Melding his voice with Madonna’s, Barón interpreted some verses of the iconic song from the 2000s and also encouraged himself to display more sensuality with some very hot dance steps.

Lastly, Jimena broke out among the “encuerados” boys and closed her show with La cobra. “Thank you, I love you, I love you! The girls leave me here, like this, strong. From the bottom of my heart, thank you very much ”, she expressed happily.

