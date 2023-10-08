EMPTY BEHAVIOR Unveils Groundbreaking 2024 Spring and Summer Series at Paris Fashion Week

Paris, France – EMPTY BEHAVIOR took center stage at Paris Fashion Week, presenting their highly anticipated 2024 spring and summer series at the Palais de Tokyo. The fashion brand left attendees in awe with its unique approach, centering around the theme of “reversing the path, deconstructing the identity, and issuing a blank business card.”

In a bold move, EMPTY BEHAVIOR shattered the traditional model by deconstructing the identities of everyone involved in the show. Show guests became the real models, strutting confidently down the runway wearing the brand’s 2024 spring and summer collection. On the other hand, models typically seen on the catwalk took their place as guests, blurring the lines between fashion and reality.

Adding another layer to the immersive experience, the hosts of the show wore headgear displaying the faces of the attendees, further reversing the roles between the audience and the show’s organizers. This unexpected twist emphasized EMPTY BEHAVIOR’s commitment to pushing boundaries and challenging established norms within the fashion industry.

The groundbreaking show also played host to WEEK STUDIO’s art installation furniture floor lamp, which made its debut. Inspired by the iconic dagger root of the EMPTY BEHAVIOR brand, the lamp features high-quality ebony and North American oak materials, with adjustable lighting. Following the show, these unique installations will be exhibited at the boon gallery.

EMPTY BEHAVIOR’s 2024 spring and summer series represents a significant departure from the conventional, embracing a fresh and unconventional approach to fashion. Through their thought-provoking show, the brand challenges us to question our understanding of identity and explore new possibilities within the industry.

As Paris Fashion Week continues to unfold, EMPTY BEHAVIOR’s visionary showcase remains a standout moment, leaving fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating what the brand will unveil next.

