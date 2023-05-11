Encouraging Shanghai Song to come to Ansai from northern Shaanxi, the two major cultural business cards appeared on China Brand Day-Comprehensive News_China Business News

On the evening of May 9th, co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency Brand Work Office, China Economic Information Service, and Xinhua News Agency Shanghai Branch, organized by Shaanxi Xifeng Liquor Co., Ltd. and China Foreign Performance Co., Ltd., and supported by Xinhua News Agency Kuaikan Brand Day Night” was held in Shanghai. This event uses wine as a medium, tea as a medium, songs as lessons, and dances as rewards. Facing the new direction of contemporary cultural communication and development, it is committed to exploring the integration of traditional culture and modern brands, and promoting the excellent traditional Chinese culture and the world. shared.

The lights are like a rainbow, shining and intertwined. As a magnificent light show kicked off, a group of thriving Ansai men shined on the stage. They sometimes jumped straight up, lunged down, sometimes crossed kneeling and beat, bent over and turned around. The dancing poses vividly display the powerful, bold and violent regional characteristics of the Loess Plateau on the banks of the Huangpu River.

Grab a handful of loess and sprinkle it into the sky, Xintianyou will never finish singing. The heaviness and grandeur of the sound of the waist drum is still lingering in my heart, and the popular folk songs are sung, and the scene is instantly pulled back to the empty and vast mountains and hills in northern Shaanxi. “One mountain after another, one after another water, our Central Red Army went to northern Shaanxi…” Three outstanding folk singers from Ansai District brought melodious folk songs, and they used their songs to convey the life of the local people Portrayal and changes over time.

At the event site, Ansai also launched the 2023 Internet Folk Singer Challenge “Encouraging Ansai Songs from Northern Shaanxi”, inviting outstanding folk singers at home and abroad to start an annual “star-seeking” journey about folk songs in northern Shaanxi. In order to show the artistic style of the grassroots people, the regional traditional cultural brand has been upgraded and empowered.

It is understood that the 2023 Internet Folk Singer Challenge “Encouraging Ansai Songs from Northern Shaanxi” is planned to be held from June to September this year. Excellent winners will go to Yan’an Ansai to perform on-site.

Known as the “throat of Shangjun”, Ansai, because of the overlapping and intertwining of loess culture and red historical genes, has inherited and carried forward the five major cultural and artistic business cards of waist drum, paper-cut, folk painting, folk song and folk art, and has been recognized by culture and The Ministry of Tourism named it the “Hometown of Chinese Folk Culture and Art”.

Culture prospers the country, and the culture is strong and the nation is strong. Traditional culture and art represented by Ansai Waist Drum and Northern Shaanxi Folk Songs have been inherited, protected and innovated generation after generation, and have always strengthened their cultural self-confidence, and have received more and more attention and love from all walks of life. The appearance on the China Brand Day this time is a stunning display of the loess style, which will surely inspire the power of the times to strive forward.

Source: Xinhuanet

