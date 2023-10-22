ENDSEEKER – Global Worming

END SEEKER

Global Worming

(Death Metal)

Label: Metal Blade

Format: (LP)

Release: 27.10.2023

It’s probably our darkest and heaviest album. It probably just reflects the era we’re living in. I guess we just process all of this through the music and try to turn the world’s shit into something we and hopefully a lot of other people can enjoy. We’re definitely super excited to see where Global Worming will carry us and what lies ahead!Ben

Did I miss a Boss HM-2 effects pedal sale or maybe the thing has a big birthday? Because recently the Stockholm Syndrome Death Metal bands in the spirit of ENTOMBED and DISMEMBER have been sprouting up around the globe. ENDSEEKER from Germany are anything but newcomers and deliver their fourth work with “Global Warming”. I became aware of the band, led by lead singer Lenny, with their fantastic debut “Flesh Hammer Prophecy” and I’m happy that the new work is heading towards a debut again, at least as far as the cool artwork is concerned.

And so they rumble out of the speakers in the best HM-2 manner with a sawing, somewhat deliberately 90s-like, but still extremely powerful sound, sawing and chopping everything short and small and effortlessly doing justice to the idols this time too. But ENDSEEKER always try something new – at least within the framework of the genre – after the death/thrash title track with “Hell Is Here” or later with “CBV” they also deliver black-painted death metal, they dare with the angry “Violence Is Gold” or that There are also a few more modern elements in the driving “Hanging Gardens” and “Wheel Of Torture” emerges viscous and doomy. Lenny always has the right gurglers ready and definitely doesn’t need to hide from the genre references mentioned. On the other hand, the title “Terror” with its fast beats and cutting Swedish riffs definitely says it all. On the other hand, the final “Nemesis” becomes intense, slightly apocalyptic and, appropriately, almost epic.

ENDSEEKER once again live up to their name and show that people in Hamburg also know how to use the Boss HM-2 pedal and even manage to set new accents in the somewhat older genre. A fat, impetuous, yet well thought-out piece of death metal, “Global Worming” is nothing less!

Tracklist „Global Worming“:

1. Global Worming

2. Hell Is Here

3. Violence Is Gold

4. Wheel Of Torture

5. C.B.V.

6. Terror

7. Hanging Gardens

8. Our Only Life

9. Nemesis

Total playing time: 40:23

