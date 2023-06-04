Energy Won’t Lie par Thakzin

This week, the PAM Club welcomes up-and-coming DJ and producer Thakzin, illuminating the South African afro-house scene with his taste for groove and well-made melodies.

Born in 1993, Thakzin grew up in Ivory Park, a suburb of Johannesburg. It was his keyboardist father who passed on his taste for music by teaching him the piano, a jazz sensibility that we find today in his work. Like many young people of his generation, he jumped into house music with both feet, starting to mix in 2007, then producing in 2011, releasing his songs for free on the internet, influenced by R’n’B, soul or kwaito. Also inspired by Sangoma rituals that promote healing through percussion, it is by letting himself be guided by his innate talent that opportunities have emerged. His career took on significant momentum when his path crossed that of the huge Shimza, Themba or Sun El-Musician, with whom he signed some great collaborations.

Last year, Thakzin made the whole of South Africa dance with “The Magnificent Dance”, considered one of his signature songs, where he skillfully fused three genres dear to his country: afro-house, deep-house and amapiano. In recent years, Thakzin has therefore become accustomed to appearing at the top of the charts, supported by the best Afro-house DJs like Black Coffee or Pablo Fierro, while managing to reach European DJs like Laurent Garnier or Jimpster. The latter has just released an EP of remixes of the song “Don’t Let Me See” by Thakin and Ray T, in a very deep and luminous vibe. Here he kicks off the summer season with a radiant PAM Club cut out for festivals!

Tracklist :

Afriindi & Idd Aziz – Toka (Blanka Mazimbela Chairman Remix)

Chronical Deep – Children Of Israel

Koraya – You and I (Freddy da Stupid dub Remix)

Kgzoo x Classic Desire SA – Vita

Click Download to save Rancido – Bun Xapa mp3 youtube com Idd Aziz – The Thief

Drush – Breath

Click Download to save Bibi Den’s Tshibayi – Claudia Leon mp3 youtube com

Atmos Blaq – For Mom

Thakzin – The Magnificent Dance

Thakzin – Possessed

Dwson – Map

Follow Thakzin on Instagram.