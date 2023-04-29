Enforced – War Remains – Album Review

Enforced – War Remains

Origin: Richmond, USA

Release: 28.04.2023

Label: Century Media Records

Duration: 33:50

Genre: Thrash Metal / Crossover Metal / Hardcore

Let’s call the child by its name. Enforced had with Kill Grid Delivered a thrash cannonball in 2021. Looking back, I think it’s one of the best thrash albums of the last ten years. Quite a house number for upcoming albums from the band from Richmond, Virginia. The guys probably don’t give a damn though, considering that two years later the next riff massacre is just around the corner to tear everything down. Just three words describe the following 32-minute ride: Buckle up and hold on!

Fasten Seat Belts!

Hardly any thrash band of today shows such a concentrated unity of lightning-fast riffs and ingenious groove attacks. Also War Remains retains these attributes and leaves no room for excessive experimentation. The album combines the strengths of their debut and Kill Grid. They create a thrash monster without any weak points, which cannot be found anywhere else this year.

Starting with the destructive Aggressive Menance, which turns your body skin inside out. Those Slayer-tastic solos and aggressive riffs that are adorable make the original Thrashers spill a few drops of pleasure.

On the title track War Remains Knox screams his heart out, followed by massive drum salvos, which in connection with the sawing guitars create a killer track. Such a great number, if you don’t move your ass, you’re either clinically dead or a fan of Saturday. Exactly these two tracks represent the power, uncompromising nature of the disc.

Despite all Slayer and D.R.I Across the board, the Americans can shine with their own style and don’t need to talk a la, they sound like xy. Enforced are Enforced and that’s just as well! The album is a grenade and also scores top marks in terms of sound. Ricky Olson and Arthur Rizk have created a hard-hitting and natural sound. Here you can clearly hear that the band felt at home during the recordings.

Conclusion

Just wow, Enforced have once again proven with their third album who is the new thrash emperor in the small metal universe. War Remains is a voiced, raging hurricane that rushes through a field of oases of calm and then unleashes a huge mosh pit. Welcome to enforced land and a friendly hello to my 9,5 / 10



Line Up

Knox Colby – vocals

Will Wagstaff – Guitars

Zach Monahan – Gitarren

Ethan Gensurowsky – Bass

Alex Bishop – drums

Tracklist

01. Aggressive Menace

02. The Quickening

03. Hanged by My Hand HERE

04. Avarice

05. War Remains

06. Mercy Killing Fields

07. Nation of Fear

08. Ultra-Violence

09. Starve

10. Empire

