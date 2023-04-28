Enforced – War Remains

The oversized wrecking ball is circling again: Run with their brute thrash sound influenced by crossover and hardcore Enforced open doors. Released two years ago, “Kill Grid” was an angry silver lining to the mental exhaustion and from then on brought the US quintet to various (festival) stages in North America and Europe. The gentlemen from Richmond, Virginia do not make any compromises on their third album. „War Remains“ actually goes one better and exploits the maximum of aggression.

Ten songs in a good 33 minutes are out for destruction and are hearty. “Aggressive Menace” opens the record with high tempo and a furiously fast guitar solo. The tempo bangs up, the vocals seem a bit more poisonous, even the suggested groove in the final minute gets to the point. The title track “War Remains” even starts off relatively leisurely. Enforced touch concrete and crush it with sheer force – a popular stylistic device. After about a minute, an imaginary switch flips and the neck rotor spins at full speed. The quintet angrily whips its way through this hateful nugget, only to take some of the intensity out again towards the end.

The entire album is a roller coaster ride of Thrash feelings. The way “Ultra-Violence” literally explodes from the starting boxes, elbows out and just overwhelms you, really puts you in a good mood. In “Hanged By My Hand” Enforced are a bit more complex. The increasingly influential hardcore influences intensify the events, underpin the manic aura of the track, only to go through the roof at the right moment. “Empire”, the bouncer that starts off tough at first, also has a tiger in its tank. Playing with the pace, with sudden sprints and pressing lead, is going well.

On “War Remains” Enforced don’t in any way reinvent the Thrash wheel, but simply turn all the controls to eleven and really let off the leather. Even more tempo and power, constantly rattling boilers, foam at the mouth and razor-sharp riffing come into play. The new record from the US quintet flattens everything, has no filler material and instead causes pleasant pain in the neck area. What a gripping energy performance.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 04/28/2023

Available through: Century Media (Sony Music)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/enforcedrva

