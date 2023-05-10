Enforcer – Nostalgia – Album Review

Enforcer – Nostalgia

Origin: Arvika / Sweden

Release: 05.05.2023

Label: Nuclear Blast Records

Duration: 34:40

Genre: Heavy Metal

Expectations are high for the new and thus sixth Enforcer studio album. Old fans want a return to the cult speed metal roots, while latercomers enjoy some hard rock and heavy metal fireworks in the style of Zenith would be happy.

Everyone is allowed to have their own expectations and opinions about music and art. Nevertheless, I find it inappropriate to deny musical developments to a band and only to constantly look back.

So it is not surprising that Enforcer on Nostalgia really just doing their thing. That means for the old fans that unfortunately there is no Back-to-the-Roots album. Nostalgia is a heavy metal album with excursions into faster realms and as a contrast there are also very soft tones. But let’s look at the album as a whole.

Between expectations and further development

One for the name Armageddon short and harmless intro leads us to an upscale mid-tempo opener called Unshackle Me. A lot of melody and catchy guitars characterize the song. It’s pleasing, but somehow too harmless at the same time. There the following sets Coming Alive already a somewhat tart scent brand. The song you HERE can listen to, is fun with its energy and brings back memories of the unbridled days of yore.

Then come with me Heartbeats a stylistic break. The song doesn’t fit into the previous musical pattern at all and is a very commercial and felt softened number. Earlier we said that the band would eye the US charts with a song like this. But those times are over and so it remains the will of the band to irritate us all with this excursion.

Sweet tones embedded in energy

The special position of the ballad is further illustrated by the following Demon and the more dynamic Kiss of Death underlined. Here, especially with the latter number, things get more sweaty and we can remove the sugar we just heard from our ears.

The eponymous title track Nostalgia is then again a calmer number. But in its entirety it seems rounder and has much more depth than all the tracks heard so far. How the Swedes can sound in 2023 is there HERE as an an example. A little more dynamics and guitars are included No Tomorrow and At the End of the Rainbow listen. Another ballad is missing.

Self-confidence instead of reflection

How to play Enforcer with a lot of melody and self-confident through the album. There aren’t any longer songs, because most numbers are around three minutes. That’s why it works Nostalgia despite thirteen songs in just thirty-five minutes. Turn towards the end Enforcer with Keep The Flame Alive and the final rock ‘n’ roll one When the Thunder Roars (Crossfire) up again.

I don’t think the new album will satisfy those who wanted the Speed ​​Metal of the past back. But Enforcer have their own ideas, do their thing and are self-confident enough not to be interfered with.

Conclusion

Enforcer have evolved, which not everyone will like. Nostalgia is not a return and contains some sweet surprises. All those with Zenith could live well, will also Nostalgia have their joy. 7 / 10



Line Up

Garth Condit – Bass

Jonathan Nordwall – Guitar

Olof Wikstrand – vocals, guitar

Jonas Wikstrand – drums, piano, keyboards

Tracklist

01. Armageddon

02. Unshackle Me

03. Coming Alive

04. Heartbeats

05. Demon

06. Kiss of Death

07. Nostalgia

08. No Tomorrow

09. At the End of the Rainbow

10. Metal Supremacy

11. White Lights in the USA

12. Keep The Flame Alive

13. When the Thunder Roars (Crossfire)

