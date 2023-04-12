ABOUT ENG TX Huaihai

When people talk to each other, the sound waves emitted by the vibration of the vocal cords will form interactions and effects. ENG shows this process more directly, simulating the process of sound wave diffusion and mutual influence, making the sound waves into visible curves, and Some lines are extracted from it to define and divide the space, the changeable curved wall form avoids excessive occlusion and isolation, and the artistic scene of projecting natural elements makes people feel comfortable and relaxed. By constructing a bright and concise overall tone, it makes people feel relaxed and free.

ENG invited Windowsen, a domestic designer brand, to create a month-long Haute Couture “Barbie with the Chinese Zodiac” high-definition art installation exhibition exclusively for ENG TX Huaihai Experimental Concept Store.

Domestic designer Li Sensen graduated from the Royal Academy of Arts in Antwerp in 2019. In the same year, he established his personal brand WINDOWSEN, and was named by VOGUE as one of the five emerging designers who need to be known the most in the world. Every season, the brand’s works are like traveling through time and space, bringing a virtual sci-fi aesthetic from an alien planet in the future. Its strong surreal avant-garde aesthetics and digital elements are favored by the young market.

Designer Sensen Lii never asks the audience if they are ready to accept his fantasy and high output. He is not the kind of person who likes to stay in the comfort zone, nor is he a fashion designer who is short-lived or whose popularity is fleeting. When you look at his bespoke creations, you can’t help but feel a sense of pleasure, whether it’s because of the color shifts, the liberating imagination, or simply because they wow your senses in all directions. Regardless, Sensen Lii has managed to grab everyone’s attention by bringing his ideas to life. At the same time, he is breaking the stereotype of Chinese fashion in the world.

The art exhibition explores new frontiers in fashion design, themed around the Chinese zodiac. These experimental pieces clearly underscored Windowsen’s aesthetic and understanding of couture in a post-gender and post-humanitarian world. Each Chinese Zodiac fashion piece takes at least 300 hours to make. Through hand-cutting and superposition of layers of yarn, a unique garment shape is created. Each zodiac sign has a unique design including Rock Rabbit, Alien Clown, Sphinx, Sea Horse, Panda, Unicorn, Worrying Bear, Lion Dance, Fly Mantis and Dragon.

Let the clothing present a unique and three-dimensional shape. The dark and fantasy elements are incorporated into the exhibition, which makes the whole exhibition full of strong visual and sensory impact. Such as sportswear and aliens, etc., showing a new fashion philosophy. The whole exhibition presents a fashion world full of avant-garde and creativity, integrating tradition and modernity, East and West, showing a new look of fashion design.

In addition to the exhibition, there will also be WINDOWSEN 2023SS ready-to-wear series, and the 2023 Spring/Summer series “THE REINCARNATION OF MX. RIDICULOUS” will be officially released. This season, the brand will continue to explore the relationship between “AI, machinery and life”. Sexual tolerance runs through the DNA of the brand. This season’s series starts from the perspective of wrestler MX. RIDICULOUS. The shackles of the body can no longer satisfy his pursuit of fame, wealth and power.

