Across the Atlantic and then down again to the other side of the world, in Australia, the Tour de France remains the most famous and important stage race in the world. It can be defined as the main reference point for professional cyclists and simple enthusiasts. An ideal testing ground for athletes’ legs, bicycles and, last but not least, tires. Tires used in racing but then made available to amateurs as well as occasional cyclists, useful on racing vehicles as well as on e-bikes. Among the best known manufacturers of bicycle tires is Continental which has chosen racing and especially the Tour de France as a test bed for its tires. Since 2018, the German company, also well known among car enthusiasts, has chosen tubeless covers to better protect cyclists from cuts and punctures thanks to a special structure that ensures particular resistance to this type of inconvenience. This with the pride of producing all bicycle tires by hand in the Korbach plant. The real highlight of the German company is the victory obtained by Sonny Colbrelli in the Paris-Roubaix in 2021 on the terrible pavé-studded background of the classic French race.

Returning to the Tour, for this year’s edition Continental has developed the latest evolution of its Grand Prix 5000 with a 2-ply carcass instead of 3 for a weight limited to 220 grams. By adding the greatest possible smoothness, they allowed Thomas Pidcock to charm everyone with a descent to the limits of the laws of physics down the legendary Galibier pass. Useful for all types of road bikes, we were able to test the Continental GP5000 in the special edition Tour de France directly during the seventh stage of what is called the Gran Boucle. It was an unforgettable experience with enthusiasts along the road already 50 kilometers from the finish, gradually thickening to create two wings of the crowd in the last difficult climb towards the arrival of Planche des Belles Filles. Along 63 spectacular kilometers we enjoyed the unforgettable flavor of the Tour with the almost certainty of not having to puncture and the excellent smoothness of the light Continental wheels mounted. From the Tour to the lighter e-bikes of those who like to extend the road by a few kilometers, the step can be short.