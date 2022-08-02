Home Entertainment Engineered Garments Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Officially Introduced | HYPEBEAST
The brand Engineered Garments, managed by Daichi Suzuki, after injecting African wilderness elements into the 2022 spring and summer series, continues the same spirit this time, using African Ankara fabric printing (also known as African wax printing) as a new inspiration, releasing 2023 Spring/Summer Collection Lookbook.

Rich totems are the soul of Engineered Garments this season, using bright hues and a variety of patterns depicting flora and fauna, bringing casual suits, multi-pocket shirts, cargo pants, tank tops, hoodies, suspender jumpsuits and more. Hats, handbags, scarves and other accessories are launched; in addition, the image photos are also paired with joint sandals created by Japanese shoe brand Suicoke to complete a practical and cultural summer outfit.

Engineered Garments’ Spring/Summer 2023 collection is expected to hit the brand’s website in the next few weeks.

