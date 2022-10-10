Home Entertainment Engineered Garments x Baracuta’s Newest Coat Is Officially Debuted
Engineered Garments, a brand led by Daiki Suzuki, has teamed up with British brand Baracuta to create the classic G9 Harrington Jacket.

Engineered Garments brings three colorways to the collaboration, namely blue, army green and black. The brand incorporates elements of the classic MA1 outerwear, with the traditional slim fit of the G9 replaced by a different loose fit. The soft quilted lining continues the MA1’s interior elements while keeping the wearer warm. This collaboration is a tribute to the younger generation that inspired us to come together to celebrate this iconic combination. Daiki Suzuki said of the collaboration:

“What excited me about the collaboration is that there is an international mix-up within the project. A respected British brand run by a respected Italian company designed by a Japanese designer with American experience. It is a new international standard.

The style is very universal and I personally would wear it over a suit or a blazer for a change. I would love to re-imagine and work on the G4 or G10 which are just as classic.”

The Engineered Garments x Baracuta combined jacket has been launched on Baracuta’s official website, Nepenthes and selected retailers for sale at €490. Interested readers may wish to check it out.

