England left Colombia out and will face Australia in the semis

England will face Australia in the semi-finals of the Women’s World Cup, after halting Colombia’s dream run in the tournament by defeating them 2-1 yesterday while Australia eliminated France in a marathon penalty shootout that ended 7-6.

Leicy Santos made the coffee makers dream by opening the scoring with a shot from the edge of the area that defeated goalkeeper Mary Earps. But England equalized soon after through Lauren Hemp after a mistake by goalkeeper Catalina Pérez, who released the ball in the six-yard box. The Lionesses came back with a shot from Alessia Russo, who took advantage of a leaked ball through the Colombian defense.

Colombia, which paid dearly for its defensive errors, was the last representative of America in the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand after the fall of giants like Brazil, the United States and Canada.

Early in the game, Colombia lost Carolina Arias, a bastion in their defense, due to an injury, and was replaced by the youthful Ana María Guzmán. It was a warning of the rudeness with which two teams would dispute each ball, although it did not prevent the flashes of magic from Linda Caicedo, who showed off some ballet steps amid the severe surveillance that the English defense subjected her to.

“I am very, very happy to continue another week and reach the semifinal. The team showed resilience and a lot of unity. I am very proud of the team,” said England coach Sarina Wiegman-Glotzbach. “We played Australia in April so we know them. On Sunday (for today) we began to prepare to face them”, added the Dutch nationality coach.

The Lionesses seemed to settle better in the clash game against Colombia thanks to the bulk of Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo in attack, and Millie Bright in defense.

But the “Powerpuff Girls” joined the game as Guzmán established himself on the right back, in agreement with the attacker Mayra Ramírez, while Leicy Santos played her creative game.

England modified their attack scheme in the second half, betting on entering through the center instead of the wings, as in the first half, which gave them some territorial control. That was how the English goal that defined their victory and their pass to the semifinals fell.

By penalties. In the first game of the day, Australia and France finished the 90 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of extra time goalless, so the definition was extended to a penalty shootout that stretched to ten per team. The electrifying series came to a head when Cortnee Vine scored Australia’s tenth shot, following French youngster Vicki Becho’s shot off the post.

It was the third game of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that was defined by penalties, and the one that required the most shots. “I was going from right to left, from left to right. It’s hard to say who deserved it more, so congratulations to Australia,” France coach Hervé Renard told France 2.

Australia will receive England next Wednesday in Sydney in a duel of strong rivalry that defines the finalist of the World Cup. In the other semifinal series, Spain will face Sweden in Auckland on Tuesday.