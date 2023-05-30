ENHYPEN won the weekly championship of Japan Oricon Chart with its 4th mini-album “DARK BLOOD”_Sales_Guo Mingdong_Mydaily

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment
Sohu Korea Entertainment News South Korean boy group ENHYPEN has won the weekly championship of Japan’s Oricon Chart with its fourth mini-album “DARK BLOOD”.
According to the latest list released by Japan’s Oricon website today, ENHYPEN’s fourth mini-album “DARK BLOOD” has sold a total of 165,000 copies since it was released in Japan on the 26th and ended on the 28th. Weekly sales champion.
From the second mini-album "BORDER: CARNIVAL" to the latest "DARK BLOOD", ENHYPEN has won the Oricon weekly sales championship for six consecutive albums.
