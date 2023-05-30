Home » ENHYPEN won the weekly championship of Japan Oricon Chart with its 4th mini-album “DARK BLOOD”_Sales_Guo Mingdong_Mydaily
2023-05-30 10:13

Source: Sohu Korea Entertainment

Original Title: ENHYPEN Won the Oricon Weekly Championship with the 4th Mini Album “DARK BLOOD”

Sohu Korea Entertainment News South Korean boy group ENHYPEN has won the weekly championship of Japan’s Oricon Chart with its fourth mini-album “DARK BLOOD”.

According to the latest list released by Japan’s Oricon website today, ENHYPEN’s fourth mini-album “DARK BLOOD” has sold a total of 165,000 copies since it was released in Japan on the 26th and ended on the 28th. Weekly sales champion.

From the second mini-album "BORDER: CARNIVAL" to the latest "DARK BLOOD", ENHYPEN has won the Oricon weekly sales championship for six consecutive albums.

