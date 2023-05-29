ENHYPEN’s 4th mini-album hits 1.32 million copies, setting its own record- China Entertainment Network

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On May 29, according to Korean media reports, the popular boy group ENHYPEN’s 4th mini-album debut reached 1.32 million copies, setting its own record.

According to the album sales statistics website Hanteo Chart on the 29th, ENHYPEN’s 4th mini-album “DARK BLOOD” released on the 22nd sold a total of 1,322,516 copies in the first week of release (May 22-28). Exceeding the first-week sales of 1,241,112 copies of the previous 3rd mini-album “MANIFESTO: DAY 1”, ENHYPEN, who has upgraded and returned in many ways, has confirmed the growth of ENHYPEN and set a new record for itself.

It is reported that the group’s new album sold 1,108,337 copies on the day of its release, reaching “million sales” in one fell swoop. This is the first time the group has achieved “million sales” on the day of the album release, and it is also the third time after the group’s debut two and a half years ago. “Millions of sales” works.

In addition, the group’s new album songs are also very popular, occupying the first place on the music charts, and have been praised by major music media.