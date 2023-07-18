Enjoei buys Elo7, gaining scale and deepening its business model

Abandoned in the capital market, Enjoei is buying Elo7, the largest e-commerce store for handcrafted and personalized products in the country, in a transaction that almost doubles its revenues, optimizes costs and boosts its customer and seller base.

The purchase accelerates scale gains and comes at a time when Enjoei has been growing and reducing its cash burn each quarter. The company has a net cash position of more than R$300 million.

Enjoei had net revenue of around BRL 160 million in 2022. Elo7, in the range of BRL 100-120 million, sources in the ecommerce market estimated to Brazil Journal. It is unclear whether Elo7 burns or generates cash.

Etsy – the largest American e-commerce for handmade goods, worth US$11 billion on the New York Stock Exchange – bought Elo7 for US$217 million in mid-2021 as part of its geographic expansion, and is now selling the asset to I got sick.

Enjoei is paying in cash – and everything suggests an occasional business. The company said that the transaction does not need approval from the shareholders’ meeting, which the Brazilian Corporate Law allows when the price paid is less than 10% of the company’s equity, currently at R$376 million.

Elo7 has very similar characteristics to Enjoei’s business: both are peer to peer businesses in which women are a large part of the clientele.

The two platforms will continue to operate with independent brands, but the transaction brings synergies in terms of traffic volume, seller community, technology, design, means of payment and logistics.

Elo7 had a GMV (gross merchandise value) of around R$500 million in 2022 – compared to R$1.1 billion for Enjoei – and adds 1.6 million active buyers to Enjoei’s 1 million.

But Elo7’s main strength are its 50,000 craft product sellers, responsible for a catalog that includes gifts for wedding parties, baby showers and products made in the North, Northeast and other regions of Brazil.

Enjoei said the acquisition is subject to the implementation of conditions precedent.

The transaction deepens Enjoei’s business model, which despite its repricing on the Stock Exchange has not abandoned the thesis it sold to investors in the IPO. Since then, the company has gone from Heaven to Hell. It was already worth BRL 4.5 billion at the high and BRL 150 million at the low. (Today it is worth R$ 270 million.)

Geraldo Samor

