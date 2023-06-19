Enjoy Film and Television and Shichuang Films released the film list “The Code of Eternal Life 197” to attract expectations-Qianlong.com China Capital.com

Source Title: Enjoy Film and Television Cooperates with Shichuang Pictures to release the film list “Code of Eternal Life 197” which attracts anticipation

Today, with the opening of the 28th Shanghai TV Festival, Shanghai Enjoy Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. and Taiwan’s well-known film and television production company Shichuang Film Co., Ltd. released the 2023 film list and announced the “Eternal Life Code 19″ Seven”, “Because You Are So Dazzling”, “Still Brilliant Without You”, “One Minute Call”, “My Name is Li Jing”, “Calling Heart”, “Stamps and Souffle”, “Marriage Scene”, ” Hululu’s Sleep Talk” has 9 high-quality film and television projects with diverse types and characteristics. Enjoy Film and Television has rapidly grown into a “recruit” in the industry for steady development with works such as “A Happy Family” and “Things They Started a Business“. The film list released this time, from screen to screen, has diverse themes and a solid lineup , which is highly anticipated inside and outside the industry.

In this list, the most eye-catching light sci-fi flagship series “Code of Eternal Life 197” (formerly known as “Minus 197”). In the film, it can be seen that the heroine Chen Yihan is capable of flying, kicking and flying into the air. She can be called the new generation of Charlie’s Angels, but she is a brain science experimenter, and often suffers from hallucinations, which seriously affects her life. It is reported that before the filming of the show, Chen Yihan received nearly three months of intensive martial arts training, so many of the thrilling fight scenes in the play are performed in person, which is completely consistent with her character of getting more and more frustrated in Sister Lang. “Code of Eternal Life 197” is full of suspense and mind-blowing, closely related to science fiction, action and other elements, with a large number of special effects screens, and is currently in full swing post-production, looking forward to meeting the audience.

At the beginning of this year, Enjoy Film and Television and Shichuang Films reached a strategic cooperation to jointly launch a series of drama series W Theater with “Women” as the main axis, aiming to promote cross-strait cultural exchanges and jointly produce co-produced film and television works. “Because You Are So Dazzling” starring Guo Xuefu and Fan Shaoxun was broadcast on Youku on June 11. The two partnered to perform sibling love, filling the romantic atmosphere. As soon as it was aired, it ranked No. 5 on Youku’s urban love drama hot list. In the drama, many plots full of social issues, such as divorce due to the woman’s family debt, aroused heated discussions among netizens.

Another masterpiece of W Theater “Still Brilliant Without You” was created by the director of Admiralty Xu Fuxiang, starring Jian Manshu, Lai Yayan, and Sun Kefang. A car accident changed the fate of life. The three will perform the love after losing their love A female growth story from heart-wrenching to rebirth in Nirvana.

And the female light comedy “My Name is Li Jing” directly hits the contemporary social phenomenon of “feminism is kingly and well-spoken”, and tries to convey that every woman should be able to “be an ordinary woman with confidence” ! The heroine of the play wanders between urban and rural areas, through time, space, family, friendship, love and other elements of love, finally finds “extraordinary” in “vulgarity”, from the utopia that gives her strength and heals her childhood Breaking out of the cocoon and transforming, I hope that the audience can find the courage to start again with the protagonist through this work!

There is also “Limited Time Call for One Minute” with unlimited suspense and realistic themes. “The new work of screenwriter Zhang Shidong covers multiple elements such as “cross-time and space calls, time and space changes, suspenseful cases”, dual time and space immersive narrative, American drama-style fast-paced, reversed butterfly effect N times, in the gap of time and space, go Look for the possibility of survival from a desperate situation!

In the future, they will cooperate with director Zheng Fenfen to release the blockbuster new film “Calling the Heart” and the drama series “Stamps and Souffle”. The theater movie “Calling the Heart” is based on real medical events, and tells the story of what choice the protagonist will make to be both a lover and a doctor under extreme circumstances? The film explores the complex human nature in depth, and it is bound to arouse resonance and discussion among the audience. “Stamps and Souffles” confronts the dangers of campus drugs and exposes “the life of addiction and pain”.

The upcoming “Marriage Scene” will star Jerry Yan, who has been away from Taiwanese dramas for 13 years, and his good friend Ariel Lin. The two will perform an adult love story of “Can’t there be only love in marriage?” This is also the reunion of Jerry Yan and Lin Yichen after they acted as the male and female protagonists in the Mayday concert movie in 2012. In addition, there is a cute pet healing movie “Hululu’s Dream Talk”, which tells the story of a useless young man growing up through a cat named Hululu.

This film list covers a number of different types of works, hoping to satisfy the diverse preferences of the audience. Adhering to the original intention and always innovating. “Yi” walks the same road and struggles hand in hand. 2023 is halfway through, and we are heading towards 2024. Enjoy Film and Television will join hands with Shichuang Pictures to create good stories with attitude, warmth and positive energy, and continue to export high-quality works to the market.

